Kohli has the qualities in him to win the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, says Darren Sammy

Ashwan Rao FOLLOW ANALYST News 996 // 01 Dec 2018, 14:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Virat Kohli will lead India in next year's World Cup

What's the story?

Two-time ICC World T20 winning captain, Darren Sammy heaped praise on Indian skipper, Virat Kohli's leadership skills and backed him to lift the World Cup for the Men in Blue during next summer's mega quadrennial event in England and Wales.

Sammy, who is currently leading the Northern Warriors in the T10 league at UAE touted Team India as one of the teams to beat at the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup courtesy the Indian skipper, Virat Kohli's ability to lead by performance.

The 2012 and 2016 ICC World T20 winning skipper told India Today, "With the World Cup being played every four years, he has to win the World Cup next year. I am not sure if he will be around when during 2024 (2023) edition. But I am sure he has the qualities to win India the World Cup,".

The Background

Kohli took over the full-time ODI captaincy from MS Dhoni in January 2017 during the three-match ODI series against England which the Men in Blue won 2-1. He led India earlier in just two ODIs (against Zimbabwe in 2013 and Sri Lanka in 2014) in Dhoni's absence. Under Kohli, India reached the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy final where they lost to their arch-rivals Pakistan by a massive 180 runs.

The heart of the matter

India won eight consecutive bilateral ODI series under Kohli until the 1-2 ODI series defeat against England in July 2018. In 57 ODIs under Virat Kohli, India has won 42 while losing just 13 matches with one apiece ending in a tie and no-result. Thereby, Kohli's winning percentage in ODIs as a captain stands at 75.89.

What's next?

Virat Kohli's men are currently in Australia for a full-fledged tour comprising three T20Is, four Tests and three ODIs. With the T20I series ending in a stalemate (1-1), the caravan now moves to the Adelaide Oval for the highly anticipated four-match Test series. Following it will be the ODIs beginning on January 12 next year at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

While the Indians are at the second spot behind England (with 121 points) in the ICC ODI rankings, the World champions are at a distant sixth with 100 points. The 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup which will be hosted by England and Wales will run from May 30- July 14.