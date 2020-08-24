Kolkata Knight Riders give a sneak peek into their lavish accommodation in UAE 

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) took to Twitter to give their fans a sneak peek into their lavish accommodation in Abu Dhabi.

The Kolkata franchise landed in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday along with a few other teams.

Took off from Mumbai 🇮🇳

Landed in Abu Dhabi 🇦🇪

Checked into the hotels 🏨



A little more wait before the #Knights are back doing what they do the best ⏳



Cricket is coming your way soon 🔥#KKR #KolkataKnightRiders #KorboLorboJeetbo #Cricket #Dream11IPL #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/1tf6tAhsmq — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) August 22, 2020

KKR's official handle captioned the pictures:

"New city, New #HomeOfTheKnights Sneak-peek into the #KKR Team Room in Abu Dhabi."

All the eight franchises have arrived in the UAE for the Indian Premier League. The 13th edition of the IPL will begin on September 19 and the final is slated to be played on November 10.

The tournament has been moved out of India due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country. Three cities: Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Dubai will host 60 games in 53 days, beginning next month.

The UAE had previously hosted half of the tournament in 2014 due to the general elections in India.

All players and support staff will have to undergo five rounds of COVID-19 tests before they are cleared to play the games.

Kolkata Knight Riders will be eyeing a third IPL title

Dinesh Karthik became the captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2018

The Kolkata Knight Riders lost as many as seven consecutive games last season, and finished on the fifth spot on the points table, failing to qualify for the play-offs. Apart from Andre Russell’s consistent contributions, the KKR team as a whole failed to perform and lost a couple of close games.

The franchise tasted success under Gautam Gambhir’s captaincy. He led the team to two titles – in 2012 and 2014.

However, Gambhir decided to part ways with the Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the 2018 season, after which Dinesh Karthik was made the captain.

In their first season with Karthik as the captain, the Kolkata Knight Riders made it to the playoffs, but last year was a complete disappointment.