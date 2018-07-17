Parvinder Awana announces retirement from cricket

Aadya Sharma FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 345 // 17 Jul 2018, 16:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Awana played for KXIP in the IPL

Delhi-born pacer Parvinder Awana has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket with immediate effect. In a statement on social media platforms, the 31-year-old fast bowler said that 'it was the right time for the baton to be passed on to the younger guys'.

"Representing India and DDCA has been a matter of great pride for me. I feel that it's the right time to pass the baton to the younger guys. I thank all DDCA selectors and senior players for providing me the platform to show my skills," he said in the statement.

Awana's last domestic game was back in 2016.

He played two games for India, both T20Is, against England in late 2012. He conceded 29 runs in the first game and 42 in the second, failing to pick up a wicket.

There comes a time when all good things come to an end. I would like to thank everyone who have been part of my cricketing journey and supported me at all times. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/wQf9U41lx8 — Parvinder Awana (@ParvinderAwana) July 17, 2018

He played three seasons of the Indian Premier League from 2012-2014, all for the Kings XI Punjab. In a total of 33 games, he picked up 39 wickets at a strike-rate of 19.15.

He also took a hattrick against Chennai Super Kings during the semi-finals of the Champions League 2014.

The Noida-based cricketer got married earlier this year and currently works as an Inspector in the Income Tax department.

Awana played a total of 62 first-class games, picking up 191 wickets with a best of 6-184. He made his debut for Himachal Pradesh against Delhi way back in 2007 and made his List A debut a year later.

More to follow...