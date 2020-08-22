SunRisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner on Saturday posted a video of him dancing with his two daughters on his official Instagram page, seemingly his last video with his family as he heads out of Australia for the England tour and then IPL 2020.

David Warner's social media accounts have been a major source of entertainment for his fans over the last five months. With all the cricketing action brought to a halt owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the Australian opener has posted numerous videos of him dancing and singing alongside his wife and their three daughters.

Given his special connection with the SRH fans, David Warner has tapped his feet to songs from famous Telugu movies which star Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun among other actors.

However, with Australia set to tour England for a T20I series that begins in early September, David Warner will finally be seen doing what he does best - providing some unmatched entertainment at the top of the order.

David Warner to join SRH post England series

Post the England series, David Warner will join his SRH teammates in UAE for the 13th season of the IPL. The SRH opener has played 126 games in the IPL so far and is the fourth-highest run-getter with 4706 runs to his name, at an average of 43.17 and a brilliant strike-rate of 143.29.

Post a ban for ball tampering, David Warner returned to the IPL in 2019 and scored heavily, scoring 692 runs from 12 games at a staggering average of 69.2 and a strike-rate of 143.86.

As for IPL 2020, David Warner has yet again been entrusted with the job of leading SRH, and the dashing opener will hope to see his side repeat their title-winning show from the IPL 2016 season.