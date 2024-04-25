Leg and off: Should GT be concerned about Rashid Khan's form?

2022 champions and last year's runner-up Gujarat Titans (GT) have been arguably the most inconsistent and unpredictable side of the 2024 IPL season.

With four wins in nine outings, the side has alternated routinely between wins and losses throughout the tournament. Their latest outing saw them suffer a heartbreaking four-run defeat to the Delhi Capitals (DC), leaving them seventh on the points table.

Needing at least another four victories in their remaining five league-stage matches, Shubman Gill's side are in the precarious position of missing the playoffs for the first time in their three-year history.

While the departure of Hardik Pandya and the injury to Mohammed Shami haven't helped matters, several key players have also not lived up to their billing. And although it may sound silly at face value, ace spinner Rashid Khan's bowling has raised questions among fans and experts. Yet, the other side of the argument is that the Afghanistan star might be a victim of his own monumental standards.

The champion bowler has been central to the franchise's success in the past but breakthroughs have been few and far between thus far in IPL 2024. Rashid went wicketless in the latest DC clash as Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel tore apart the other GT bowlers in the second half of the innings.

On that note, let us look at a few defining factors to see if GT have cause for concern regarding Rashid Khan's form in IPL 2024.

#1 IPL 2024 - Where Rashid Khan stands vs others

How often do you find Rashid Khan outside the top 20 among wicket-takers in an IPL season?

Unfortunately for GT fans, the 25-year-old is tied at No. 21 with only eight wickets in nine outings at an average of over 31. A more stunning revelation is that Rashid has taken more than one wicket in only one of the nine innings. And even in that game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), his two wickets came at a heavy cost of 49 runs conceded.

Yet, context matters and the ongoing IPL season has been the ultimate graveyard for bowlers with several batting records already broken. In that sense, Rashid's season economy rate of 7.44 is excellent, considering he bowls many tough overs for GT.

Among bowlers to have bowled at least 25 overs this season, his economy rate is fifth. It must be remembered that Rashid has earned a reputation where opposition batters take minimal risks against him and play his four overs out, resulting in a lack of wickets.

Nevertheless, even after considering all the above, Rashid will be the first to admit that his wicket-taking abilities have diminished thus far in IPL 2024.

#2 Perspective - Current vs last season vs overall

Conclusions cannot be formed purely on the present numbers and must involve looking at a player's overall record and the recent past. And this is where Rashid Khan's dip in bowling form becomes alarmingly evident.

The champion bowler was the joint-second leading wicket-taker in the last IPL edition with 27 scalps in 17 games. Rashid's current average of under a wicket per game pales in comparison to his exploits in IPL 2023, where he picked up over 1.50 wickets per game.

Yet, it must be noted that his economy rate is much lower this season at 7.44 compared to 8.24 a year ago. Incidentally, this is the first time Rashid has averaged under a wicket per match in his eight-year IPL career. And while the economy rate of 7.44 is better than last season's, it is still his second worst in an IPL season.

The Afghanistan spinner boasts an incredible overall IPL record with an average of 21.35 and an economy of under 6.75, both significantly better than his exploits this season.

Coming to his overall T20 record, Rashid averages an extraordinary 18.31 at an economy of under 6.50 in 422 games.

Looking at these numbers, it is crystal clear that the leggie is experiencing a below-par IPL season this year.

#3 Impact - Is Rashid doing enough for GT?

As unfair as connecting individual numbers to team success may be on paper, it is unfortunately how team sports have always worked.

From that perspective, Rashid Khan has been slightly disappointing this IPL season. With the absence of their premier pacer Mohammed Shami, GT needed the Afghan spinner to unveil all his artistry and be at his best to entertain title hopes.

However, his lack of wickets has exposed the other bowlers in the side with the prime example being their most recent outing against DC. Rashid's wicketless spell meant a well-set Rishabh Pant and company wreaked havoc on the other GT bowlers at the death, scoring 81 runs off the last four overs.

The side finished on top of the points table in the last two IPL seasons and was a Ravindra Jadeja boundary away from winning back-to-back titles. Compared to those highs, the ongoing season has been a downer with the side struggling in seventh place after nine matches.

It means Rashid hasn't quite made the winning impact with the ball even if his batting has been as clutch as ever. One must also remember that the T20 superstar missed several months after the 2023 ODI World Cup due to back surgery.

In conclusion, there is no denying that Rashid Khan's wicket-taking form and bowling impact has dipped this season. However, much of it also concerns his incredible overall standards, leading to such a perception.

Yet, all is not lost, as the 25-year-old is still among the biggest threats to opposition batters, evidenced by his excellent economy rate.

GT will hope Rashid finds his wicket-taking magic sooner than later as they look to make a final playoff push at the business end of the tournament.

