List of records broken by Virat Kohli after his marriage

Well, first things first. Happy wedding anniversary, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma!!

The most famous celebrity couple in recent times, Anushka has undoubtedly been Virat's lucky charm and his performances on the field have been on the ascendancy. This was also a year which was filled with challenges for Virat Kohli and the Indian team. 2018 started with India touring South Africa followed by another gruelling tour to the United Kingdom and they are signing off the year by another hectic tour to Australia.

Let's look into some of the records Kohli broke in 2018 after his wedding. It first started with a tweet for Karva Chauth which is now the most liked tweet in 2018

Most liked Tweet of 2018

#6 Highest runs in a bilateral series - 558 runs versus South Africa

Virat Kohli is an ODI giant; his consistency in the format is unfathomable. Virat showed the world why he is the best in the world when it comes to ODI batting.

Virat started the series by scoring 112 in Durban while chasing South Africa's 270. He had a massive partnership with Rahane and the duo helped India chase down the target in 45 overs. He scored an unbeaten 46 when India chased down a paltry target of 123 in 21 overs. Virat continued his rich vein of form in Centurion when he scored 160 off 159 balls and bolstered India to 303 and they eventually won by 124 runs.

After scoring a 75 which came in a losing cause, Virat scored 36 runs and played a supporting role to Rohit Sharma's 115 which helped India win the series. Virat signed off the series with an aggressive 129 from 93 balls to end the series with a world record aggregate of 558 runs at a Bradmanesque average of 186.

