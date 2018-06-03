"Living my dream by playing for Mumbai", says MI player Siddhesh Lad

Siddhesh Lad was a part of Mumbai Indians in this IPL.

Siddhesh Lad is a 26-year-old who was part of Mumbai Indians in this IPL. He is also an integral member of Mumbai in the domestic circuit. He was also the leading run scorer for Mumbai in the 2017-18 Ranji Trophy.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Lad talks about his cricketing experience with Mumbai Indians and Mumbai.

What was your experience with Mumbai Indians in this IPL?

Siddhesh: Experience has been great throughout and I have enjoyed every bit of my training sessions. The atmosphere inside the camp was great and it was overall a great experience with some star players and experienced coaches.

Mahela Jayawardene and Shane Bond have contributed extensively for Sri Lanka and New Zealand respectively. How did the presence of these two coaches create a healthy environment in the camp?

Siddhesh: Both of them have a lot of experience in international cricket and have done very well for their country. Their presence is always a boost for our team. They have a very positive approach and it ultimately motivates all the players in the camp.

Mumbai Indians consists of established players like Rohit Sharma, Evin Lewis, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah etc. How the presence of these players helped you in improvising your game?

Siddhesh: Yes I have learned a lot from the senior players, especially their work ethics and preparations. This has something helped me do well in the domestic circuit. Furthermore, they have been very supportive to youngsters like me during training sessions.

How would you like to describe your unbeaten knock of 71 in 238 balls against Baroda in the 500th match of Mumbai in Ranji Trophy?

Siddhesh: I am currently living my dream by playing for Mumbai in Ranji trophy. I take a lot of pride in that. I've been a player who always likes to play for the team. It was our 500th game and was very important for us. We had fallen into a difficult situation and I did not want my team to lose this game. Yes, it was tough to play 238 balls without any lofted or risky shots but I was determined to draw the game. It gave me a lot of satisfaction as a player when the match ended in a draw.

You were the leading run-scorer for Mumbai in the 2017-18 Ranji Trophy. What does this accomplishment mean to you?

Siddhesh: This year I was given various opportunities to bat at No.5 in Ranji Moreover, I was also given the opportunity to bat at No.3 in the One Days and T20s. My promotion of batting up to the order was definitely a factor to perform well for the team. I would thank my support staff and captain who believed that I could do well batting up to the order.

Your father has trained few accomplished players like Rohit Sharma. What is the best thing you like about him during your training sessions?

Siddhesh: He has taken a lot of efforts at the beginning of our careers which had helped us do well at this level. He always carries a positive mindset during the training sessions and is always optimistic.

What has been the key to your consistency in the domestic cricket?

Siddhesh: I work hard in the off-season and try to improve my game. I have worked hard on my fitness in the past years which has helped me do better.

There are various cricketers who aspire to play in the Indian Premier League. What piece of advice would you like to give to these budding cricketers?

Siddhesh: I think IPL is the biggest platform to showcase your talent to the world and get into the national team. One should work hard with utmost sincerity and dedication. This is the only factor which leads you to success.