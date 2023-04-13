“Living in Pakistan is like living in jail” – Simon Doull opens up on his ordeal after escaping Pakistan for criticizing Babar Azam

Simon Doull, a renowned commentator in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and Indian Premier League (IPL), recently opened up on the mental torture he faced in Pakistan. This came after his on-air comments about Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam.

The 53-year-old explained his ordeal on how he couldn’t even go out to eat as fans waited outside the hotel to vent their anger. He expressed gratitude for managing to escape the country.

Speaking to Geo News, Doull said:

"Living in Pakistan is like living in jail. I was not allowed to go out as Babar Azam fans were waiting for me. And I stayed without food for many days. Even I was mentally tortured, but by the grace of God, I somehow escaped."

For the uninitiated, Doull has criticized Babar Azam for slowing down his innings to complete a century during the PSL 2023 game versus Quetta Gladiators. The right-hander scored 115 off 65 balls but took 14 deliveries to reach 100 from 83. Peshawar Zalmi lost that game by eight wickets with 10 balls to spare.

Speaking on-air, the New Zealand-born commentator said:

"Rather than putting the team first... the last little while, that's all that been happening. Rather than looking for boundaries, still, so much firepower to come. Hundreds are brilliant, stats are great, but it has to be team first.”

Simon Doull also recently criticized Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli for taking 10 balls to reach 50 from 42 during his 61 off 44 balls against the Lucknow Super Giants, which they lost by one wicket in a last-ball thriller. He said:

“From 42 to 50, he took 10 balls. He is concerned about his personal milestones. I don’t think there’s room for that in this game anymore."

CricTracker @Cricketracker



#ViratKohli #BabarAzam #SimonDoull #IPL2023 Of late, Simon Doull has criticized both Babar Azam and Virat Kohli for taking time to reach a milestone in T20 cricket. Of late, Simon Doull has criticized both Babar Azam and Virat Kohli for taking time to reach a milestone in T20 cricket.#ViratKohli #BabarAzam #SimonDoull #IPL2023 https://t.co/WEdCZ8VK7N

Pakistan to host New Zealand for T20I and ODI series

Babar Azam and Co. will host New Zealand in a five-match T20I and ODI series. The first T20I will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday, April 14. Meanwhile, the ODI series will begin on Thursday, April 27.

BLACKCAPS @BLACKCAPS



The schedule for the T20I and ODI Series against #PAKvNZ Lahore - Rawalpindi - KarachiThe schedule for the T20I and ODI Series against @TheRealPCB starting this Saturday NZT. Follow play LIVE in NZ with @skysportnz . LIVE scoring | on.nzc.nz/3GEpsGo Lahore - Rawalpindi - Karachi 📍The schedule for the T20I and ODI Series against @TheRealPCB starting this Saturday NZT. Follow play LIVE in NZ with @skysportnz. LIVE scoring | on.nzc.nz/3GEpsGo #PAKvNZ https://t.co/Up6TKkuDkM

The white-ball series will help the Men in Green prepare for the upcoming 2023 Asia Cup. Meanwhile, the Blackcaps will gain experience playing in sub-continent conditions ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup scheduled to be played in India later this year.

Poll : 0 votes