LSG vs CSK Highlights, IPL 2025: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 30

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) took on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, on Monday, April 14, in match 30 of IPL 2025. MS Dhoni claimed his first win of the season as CSK captain, with Chennai trumping the home team by five wickets.

After being asked to bat first, LSG finished at 166/7 after 20 overs. Skipper Rishabh Pant returned to form with a crucial half-century. The southpaw scored 63 runs from 49 deliveries.

Opener Mitchell Marsh contributed 30 runs in 25 balls, while Ayush Badoni mustered 22 runs off 17 balls. Left-arm spinner Noor Ahmad bowled a miserly spell for Chennai, giving away just 13 runs from his full quota of four overs. Ravindra Jadeja and Matheesha Pathirana took two scalps apiece.

Chennai's run chase kicked off with a 52-run opening stand between Rachin Ravindra and Shaik Rasheed. Shivam Dube and MS Dhoni led their side to a victory with unbeaten knocks of 43* (37 balls) and 26* (11 balls), respectively. CSK chased the target in 19.3 overs.

Ravi Bishnoi was the pick of the Lucknow bowlers, recording figures of 3-0-18-2. With two wins from seven games, CSK continue to languish at the bottom of the points table. LSG, on the other hand, are fourth with four victories from seven outings.

On that note, let's take a look at three moments from the match that generated buzz among the fans.

#1 CSK captain MS Dhoni shines in all departments

43-year-old MS Dhoni showed a glimpse of his vintage self with his performance against LSG. He was top-notch with his captaincy and also made a significant impact with his glovework.

The veteran wicketkeeper dismissed Abdul Samad in the final over with a stunning direct hit. On the very next delivery, he completed a wonderful catch to Rishabh Pant's knock.

Dhoni also helped CSK get a massive breakthrough early in the innings with his DRS call. Nicholas Pooran was adjudged LBW off Anshul Kamboj's bowling in the fourth over after the successful review.

The swashbuckling batter then turned the clock with his batting exploits. Dhoni hit four boundaries and a solitary six, finishing with a strike rate of 236.36. He was named the Player of the Match after Chennai's victory.

#2 Rahul Tripathi takes an excellent catch to dismiss Aiden Markram in the first over

LSG opener Aiden Markram perished in the very first over of the match, courtesy of Rahul Tripathi's brilliance. The South African batter was dismissed by left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed.

Markram got a leading edge that went high up in the air towards the off side. Tripathi ran backwards and completed a spectacular diving catch. Here's a video of the catch:

#3 Rishabh Pant completes his maiden IPL 2025 half-century with one-handed six

LSG skipper Rishabh Pant's batting form had come under the scanner following a string of underwhelming performances. The keeper-batter delighted the team's fans by scoring a half-century on Monday.

The left-handed batter crossed the 50-run mark in some style, hitting his trademark one-handed six. On the third ball of the 18th over, Pant hit Jamie Overton's short delivery over the boundary for an 88m six.

