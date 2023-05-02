LSG vs CSK, IPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

Match 45 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) square off against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday, May 3.

The Lucknow Super Giants are currently placed third in the points table with 10 points, winning five of those and losing four. They will be looking to put on a better showing at home after suffering a 18-run defeat against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in a low-scoring thriller on Monday, May 1.

The bowlers of the Super Giants did well with the ball as they restricted the visitors to just 126/9 in 20 overs. Naveen ul Haq notched up three wickets, while Ravi Bishnoi and Amit Mishra picked up two wickets apiece. In reply, the batting unit of the home team failed miserably as they got bundled for 108 runs and lost the game by 18 runs.

After a bright start, the Chennai Super Kings have now lost two consecutive games, including a six-wicket loss against the Punjab Kings in the previous game. They have slipped to fourth place in the points table with as many points, winning five of their nine games so far.

Batting first, Devon Conway’s blistering knock of 92* runs off just 52 deliveries at a strike rate of 176.92 ensured that the Super Kings finished with 200/4.

However, the men in yellow failed to impress with the ball as the home team chased the target on the last ball of the game to hand the Super Kings their second consecutive defeat.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Match Details

Match: Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 45, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023

Date and Time: May 3, 2023, Wednesday, 03.30 PM IST

Venue: Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Pitch Report

A sluggish track awaits both the teams as the pitch at the Ekana Cricket Stadium is a difficult surface to bat on. The run scoring at this venue is not easy and the batters need to focus more on rotating the strike. The spinners will play a vital role in deciding the outcome of the game.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Weather Forecast

The temperature in Lucknow on Wednesday is expected to range between 21 and 27 degrees Celsius with around 24% chances of rain during the game.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Probable XIs

Lucknow Super Giants

Expect them to field the same XI that took the field against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Probable XI

Kyle Mayers, KL Rahul (c), Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Krishnappa Gowtham, Naveen ul Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Amit Mishra

Chennai Super Kings

Don’t expect them to make any changes despite the loss against Punjab Kings as it’s their best XI.

Probable XI

Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Matheesha Pathirana

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Match Prediction

Both teams will be looking to get back to winning ways after facing disappointing defeats in their previous matches. The Super Giants lost a low-scoring thriller to Royal Challengers Bangalore, while the Super Kings lost to the Punjab Kings in a last ball finish.

However, the batting unit of Chennai Super Kings looks more balanced and could prove to be vital on the sluggish track at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Prediction: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to win Match 45 of IPL 2023.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

