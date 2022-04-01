LSG vs CSK memes, IPL 2022: Top 10 funny memes from today's match

Lucknow Super Giants got off the mark in the IPL 2022 points table with a victory over defending champions Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai. The Lucknow-based franchise chased a massive 211-run target to defeat CSK by six wickets.

Evin Lewis was the hero for the Lucknow Super Giants. The Caribbean star smacked an unbeaten 23-ball 55 to help the Super Giants defeat the Super Kings. He hit six fours and three sixes in his match-winning innings.

Before Lewis arrived in the middle, Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul stitched up a 99-run opening partnership. While Rahul missed out on his half-ton by 10 runs, de Kock scored 61 runs off 45 deliveries. Number three batter Manish Pandey could not impress much, but the trio of Lewis, Ayush Badoni and Deepak Hooda guided Lucknow home.

Badoni and Hooda supported Lewis with decent cameos. Hooda scored an eight-ball 13, whereas Badoni remained not out on 19 runs off just nine balls. Debutant Dwaine Pretorius was the best bowler for CSK with figures of 2/39 in four overs.

Earlier in the evening, LSG captain KL Rahul won his first toss in IPL 2022 and invited CSK to bat first. The Super Kings lost Ruturaj Gaikwad early on, but Robin Uthappa's half-century helped them inch closer to the 100-run mark in the first 10 overs.

Shivam Dube then chipped in with a 30-ball 49, while MS Dhoni scored 16 off just six balls as CSK finished with 210 runs on the board. Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan bagged two wickets each for LSG.

LSG vs CSK IPL 2022 memes

Here are some of the best memes posted by fans on social media during the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings.

