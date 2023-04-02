LSG vs DC: Who won yesterday's match in IPL 2023?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 50 runs in yesterday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Sent into bat after losing the toss, Lucknow posted a competitive 193/6 on the board as Kyle Mayers starred with a scintillating 73 off only 38 balls. Mark Wood then ran through Delhi’s batting with exceptional figures of 5/14 as the chasing side were held to 143/9.

Batting first, Lucknow skipper KL Rahul perished for 8, flicking a slower ball from Chetan Sakariya to deep backward square leg. Mayers, who got off to a slow start, could have been dismissed in the sixth over off Sakariya’s bowling, but Khaleel Ahmed dropped a simple catch in the ring.

Mayers made Delhi pay for the reprieve. In the very next over, he launched Mukesh Kumar for two sixes. He raced to his half-century off only 28 balls on IPL debut, slog-sweeping Kuldeep Yadav for a six over deep backward square leg.

After clubbing three more maximums in the next two overs, his superb knock ended when he was cleaned up by a delivery from Axar Patel that turned sharply. Towards the end of the innings, Nicholas Pooran (36 off 21) and Ayush Badoni (18 off 7) played handy cameos to lift LSG past 190.

Mark Wood rips through DC

Chasing 194, Delhi raced away to 40/0 in four overs before Wood struck twice in his first over. He cleaned up Prithvi Shaw (12) and Mitchell Marsh (0) with pacy deliveries off consecutive balls. Sarfaraz Khan (4) tried to upper cut a short ball from the LSG pacer, but got himself into a tangle and was caught at deep fine leg.

David Warner (56 off 48) and Rilee Rossouw (30 off 20) attempted a rescue act, but the latter fell to Ravi Bishnoi after smacking the leggie for three fours and a six. Warner brought up a patient fifty. However, DC had fallen way behind in the hunt by then. The Delhi captain’s innings ended when he miscued a slower ball from Avesh Khan to long-on.

Wood then returned to complete a memorable five-wicket haul. He had Axar (16) caught at deep square leg, while Sakariya (4) miscued a length ball to short midwicket.

LSG vs DC: Who Won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2023 match?

Mayers laid the foundation for a good total for LSG, smashing two fours and seven sixes in his knock. Wood was exceptional as he ran through DC with a five-wicket haul

For Delhi, Khaleel Ahmed claimed 2/30, but put down the catch of Mayers. Warner contributed a valiant half-century in the chase.

Lucknow fast bowler Wood was named Player of the Match for his fantastic five-fer.

