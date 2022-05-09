LSG vs GT head-to-head stats for Match 57, IPL 2022

After suffering two back-to-back losses, the Gujarat Titans will battle Lucknow Super Giants in their 12th game of IPL 2022 on Tuesday.

GT registered eight wins in their first nine matches but they are on a two-match losing streak right now. The Hardik Pandya-led outfit lost against Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in their last two outings.

On the other side, the Lucknow Super Giants have displaced the Gujarat Titans at the top of the points table. LSG are currently on a four-match winning streak.

The winner of this match will book a place in the IPL 2022 playoffs. Before the battle between the two new teams gets underway, here's a look at their head-to-head stats in the league.

IPL 2022: LSG vs GT head-to-head record

Gujarat Titans lead the head-to-head record against Lucknow Super Giants 1-0. Both teams faced off once earlier this season where the Titans won by five wickets.

Last 5 LSG vs GT match results

Here's a look at the summary of the only match that has happened between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans:

GT (161/5) beat LSG (158/6) by 5 wickets, Mar 28

Last 5 match results of LSG at MCA Stadium

Lucknow Super Giants have a 2-0 win-loss record at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium this year. They won their last game at this venue by a big margin against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

LSG (176/7) beat KKR (101) by 75 runs, May 7 LSG (153/8) beat PBKS (133/8) by 20 runs, Apr 29

Last 5 match results of GT at MCA Stadium

Even the Gujarat Titans have won both the games they have played on this ground in IPL. Here's a summary of those two matches:

GT (170/7) beat CSK (169/5) by 3 wickets, Apr 17 GT (171/6) beat DC (157/9) by 14 runs, Apr 2

