LSG vs GT IPL 2023: Full List of Award Winners, Player of The Match, Scorecard & Records 

In what was a low-scoring thriller, Gujarat Titans (GT) got back to winning ways by beating Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by seven runs at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday, April 22.

After opting to bat first in the afternoon game, GT posted a slightly sub-par total of 135/6 on a slowish wicket. Skipper Hardik Pandya scored almost 50 percent of his side's runs, top-scoring with a 50-ball 66.

In response, LSG were in the driving seat at 105/1 after 14 overs. They were cruising home with 36 runs needed in as many balls but couldn't finish off the game.

GT bowlers showed great application during the death overs and scripted a remarkable turn of events, which saw them trounce the hosts at the end.

Now that the LSG vs GT match of IPL 2023 is in the history books, let's have a look at the award winners, scorecards, and records broken in the game.

List of all Award winners and Player of the Match

Senior fast bowler pacer Mohit Sharma was adjudged the Player of the Match for his incredible bowling performance in the second innings. Executing some terrific yorkers and slower balls, the right-arm pacer gave away just 17 runs off his three overs and also took two crucial wickets.

Here's a look at all the award winners:

Player of the Match: Mohit Sharma (2/17)

Game-changer of the Match: Hardik Pandya

Catch of the Match: Naveen Ul-Haq

Most Valuable Asset of the Match: Krunal Pandya

Longest Six of the Match: Hardik Pandya (92 meters)

Electric Striker of the Match: Hardik Pandya (strike rate of 132)

Most Fours of the Match: KL Rahul (8 fours)

LSG vs GT, IPL 2023 Match Scorecard

After winning the toss and choosing to bat first, GT lost their in-form opener Shubman Gill in the second over. Skipper Hardik Pandya, however, came to bat at No. 3 and held his fort until the very last over.

Wriddhiman Saha lost out on a well-deserved half-century after a quick start, getting out for 47. Pandya, however, showed composure and led his team to a modest score of 135/6 despite the loss of Abhinav Manohar (3) and Vijay Shankar (10). The GT captain scored 66 runs in 50 balls, including two boundaries and four maximums.

Left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya was influential with the ball, returning with figures of 2/16.

LSG batters, however, made a mess of it in what should have been a straightforward chase. While KL Rahul started off brilliantly, scoring his second IPL 2023 fifty in 38 balls, the other Lucknow batters couldn't contribute much.

LSG were on track for a breezy victory, needing just 36 runs from their remaining six overs with nine wickets in hand. However, the game gradually swung in favor of the visitors primarily due to erratic batting performances and some incredible bowling by GT.

Two experienced Indian pacers in Mohammed Shami and Mohit Sharma bowled excellently at the death to choke the Super Giants batters in front of their home crowd. Leading to one of the most dramatic meltdowns in IPL history, LSG could only pile on 128/7 and lost the game by seven runs.

LSG vs GT, IPL 2023: Top records and stats from Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans match

Despite all the drama, the low-burning thriller in Lucknow also saw some records getting broken. Here's a look at some interesting records and stats emerging from the match:

1. Gujarat Titans have now become the franchise to defend the lowest score in this year's IPL, defending 135 runs. Previously, Lucknow defended 154 runs against Rajasthan.

2. KL Rahul has now become an Indian with the slowest strike rate in an IPL innings (min 60 balls faced). The LSG skipper struck at a rate of just 111.48.

3. During his knock of 68, KL Rahul reached 7000 T20 runs. It was Rahul's only 197th T20 innings, thus making him the fastest Indian to breach the 7000-run mark. Virat Kohli previously held the record, reaching the mark in 212 innings.

