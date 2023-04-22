LSG vs GT, IPL 2023: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in match number 30 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday, April 22. This will be the first match of the doubleheader.

LSG are second in the IPL 2023 points table with four wins and two losses. In their last match, they got the better of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 10 runs in a close encounter.

Lucknow put up a disappointing 154/7 batting first. However, Avesh Khan (3/25) and Marcus Stoinis (2/28) combined to restrict Rajasthan to 144/6.

Defending champions GT are fourth in the points table with three wins and two losses. In their previous match, they went down to the Rajasthan Royals by three wickets.

Batting first, Gujarat posted 177/7 on the board. RR, however, chased down the target in 19.2 overs as Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer scored blazing fifties.

Today's LSG vs GT toss result

GT have won the toss and opted to bat first. Speaking about the decision, Hardik Pandya said:

“Looks like a slow track. Just want to get the best out of it before it starts deteriorating.”

For Gujarat, Noor Ahmad comes in for Alzarri Joseph. Vijay Shankar is also in the playing XI ahead of Sai Sudharsan. For LSG, Yudhvir Singh Charak misses out; Amit Mishra comes in.

LSG vs GT - Today's match playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma.

Today's LSG vs GT pitch report

According to Murali Kartik and Daren Ganga, this pitch was used in the match against SRH which was a low-scoring affair, but this looks slightly better. Very little grass on this one, spinners will have to bowl a Test match length if they're to succeed.

Today's LSG vs GT match players list

Lucknow Super Giants squad: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ravi Bishnoi, Amit Mishra, Jaydev Unadkat, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Quinton de Kock, Krishnappa Gowtham, Swapnil Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav.

Gujarat Titans squad: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Dasun Shanaka, Srikar Bharat, Joshua Little, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal.

LSG vs GT - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Akshay Totre, Rod Tucker

TV umpire: Jayaraman Madanagopal

Match Referee: Rajiv Seth

