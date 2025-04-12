LSG vs GT, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The weekend is back, so is the double-header day! On Saturday, April 12, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will host the Gujarat Titans (GT) in an afternoon affair at the Ekana Stadium.
Both teams are fresh off a win in their last game, with GT clinching all their previous four fixtures. LSG, meanwhile, have had two back-to-back wins and would do their best to make it three out of three. Nicholas Pooran has been the man for Lucknow, who would have an exciting clash against GT's Rashid Khan.
Before the LSG vs GT clash kicks off, let us discuss and dissect how the Ekana Stadium's pitch might behave, probable XIs, weather reports and all the other important details.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 match details
Match: Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, Match 26, Indian Premier League 2025.
Date and Time: Saturday, April 12, 3.30 pm IST.
Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee (BRSABV) Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Pitch Report
The pitch at the Ekana Stadium has often aided spinners. Although there's little to no movement available for seamers, the tweakers can purchase the help off the deck.
Having said that, pacers with various variations could excel. This is exactly what we saw when Hardik Pandya used his cutters to a great effect and claimed his career-best IPL figures of 5/36 in LSG vs MI match.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Weather Forecast
Expect the unexpected in the upcoming clash. Why so? Well, there are warnings for excessive heat in Lucknow. However, this afternoon game is predicted to receive some rainfall at the same time.
From 2 pm to 5 pm IST, there's expectation of precipitation. Having said that, the temperature is likely to hover above 30 degree Celsius. The northern part of India is already receiving scattered showers.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Probable XIs
Lucknow Super Giants
Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi
Gujarat Titans
Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kulwant Khejroliya/Washington Sundar
Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans IPL live streaming
TV: Star Sports network.
Live streaming: JioHotstar.
