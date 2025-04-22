LSG vs DC, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

An exciting top-half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 points table clash awaits us as the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set to lock horns with the Delhi Capitals at the Ekana Stadium on Tuesday, April 22.
It would be a homecoming of sorts for KL Rahul, who will go up against his former franchise, LSG. He previously captained the Lucknow franchise before being released ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. Delhi, then pounced on the situation and are enjoying his batting prowess in the middle-order.
Delhi enter this match as slight favourites too, having won five of their first seven matches. Lucknow, meanwhile, have a 5-3 record and are placed fifth on the IPL 2025 points table.
Before the LSG vs DC clash kicks off, let us discuss and dissect how the Ekana Stadium's pitch might behave, probable XIs, weather report and other important details.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match details
Match: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, Match 40, Indian Premier League 2025.
Date and Time: Tuesday, April 22, 7:30 pm IST.
Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee (BRSABV) Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals pitch report
The Ekana Stadium has traditionally assisted spinners, with little to no movement available for the faster bowlers. Having said that, pacers could excel by dishing out variations on this deck.
The straight boundaries are 73 metres long, while the square ones are 66 metres on each side. The pitch used for the LSG vs DC clash is placed right in the middle of the venue, with a tendency to become two-paced as the match goes on.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals weather forecast
Fortunately for fans, there is no expectation of rain during the LSG vs DC match. Conversely, it will be a sweaty day, with the temperature expected to hover around 33 degree Celsius. It could soar up to 40 in the afternoon.
The average humidity, however, would be as low as 25 percent.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Probable XIs
Lucknow Super Giants
Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Yadav, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi
Delhi Capitals
Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma/Dushmantha Chameera, Mukesh Kumar, Donovan Ferreira
Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 live streaming
TV: Star Sports network.
Live streaming: JioHotstar.
