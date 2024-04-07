LSG vs GT Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2024 match?

In four meetings since their inception in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) haven't been able to beat the Gujarat Titans (GT). When they face off at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, April 7, the home team might have their best chance of setting that record straight.

The Titans are going through a tough period of transition and haven't quite hit their straps yet under Shubman Gill. They won two of their first three matches, including a commendable win over the Mumbai Indians (MI), but squandered a winning position against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their last game in Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, the Super Giants have won their last two games to inject some momentum into their campaign. KL Rahul and company turned in a clinical display against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their last outing and will look to keep their unbeaten home record intact.

Can LSG leapfrog the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2024 standings with a win? Or will GT enter the top half of the points table?

IPL 2024, LSG vs GT: Shubman Gill turns to Rashid Khan to deliver

GT's star man, Rashid Khan, hasn't been at his best with the ball in IPL 2023. Oppositions have been willing to take more risks against him, and his accuracy has let him down on occasion. However, with Noor Ahmad now for company at the other end, the Titans vice-captain simply has to deliver.

There is no word on whether David Miller has recovered from injury, meaning that GT might not have the requisite intent in the middle overs. That said, though, they are a team that has often relied on stability rather than flashiness, and they have found a way to win.

LSG and GT are contrasting teams in many ways. The Super Giants love defending totals, while the Titans love chasing them. Gujarat don't have an express pacer in their attack like Lucknow do with the exciting Mayank Yadav, and they play two overseas spinners instead to assume control over the middle overs.

So this clash could come down to the key run-scoring battles between the opening combinations. The powerplay is an important phase of play at the Ekana Stadium, and the team that maximizes it could end up winning the game.

While LSG have been good in the middle overs, their powerplay threat hasn't been great this season. Mohsin Khan and Naveen-ul-Haq have looked off-color, while Yash Thakur has been expensive in the middle overs at the death. Unless M Siddharth can produce something special against Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha, Gujarat could have the platform to give their middle order some cushion.

LSG are arguably the better team on paper and also come into this game in better form. However, they are an inconsistent side, and their strengths might not mean much against GT.

The Titans are the underdogs for this clash, but an upset could be on the cards.

Prediction: GT to win Match 21 of IPL 2024.