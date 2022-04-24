LSG vs MI head to head stats for Match 37, IPL 2022

Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants will cross swords in the 37th match of IPL 2022 later tonight at the Wankhede Stadium. The Mumbai-based franchise have lost all of their seven matches this season. One of the seven losses came against LSG earlier this month.

LSG have been quite impressive in their debut season. The KL Rahul-led outfit are fifth in the points table with four wins from seven matches. Lucknow fans will hope that their team replicates their previous performance against MI later tonight in Mumbai.

Ahead of the reverse fixture between MI and LSG, here's a look at the two teams' head-to-head stats.

LSG vs MI head-to-head records

Lucknow Super Giants lead the head-to-head record against the Mumbai Indians by 1-0. Both teams locked horns in an afternoon match earlier in IPL 2022 in which KL Rahul's century helped LSG record a win.

Last 5 LSG vs MI match results

Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants have met only once before in an IPL match. Here's a look at that match's result:

LSG (199/4) beat MI (181/9) by 18 runs, Apr 16

Last 5 match results of LSG in Wankhede Stadium

LSG have a 0% win record at the Wankhede Stadium in IPL 2022. The Lucknow-based franchise have lost both of their fixtures on this ground this year.

RR (165/6) beat LSG (162/8) by 3 runs, Apr 10 GT (161/5) beat LSG (158/6) by 5 wickets, Mar 28

Last 5 match results of MI in Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai Indians have not played a game at this venue in IPL 2022. Here's a look at their last five match results at the Wankhede Stadium:

MI (134/1) beat KKR (133/7) by 9 wickets, May 5, 2019 MI (162/5) beat SRH (162/6) by Super Over, May 2, 2019 MI (172/5) beat RCB (171/7) by 5 wickets, Apr 15, 2019 RR (188/6) beat MI (187/5) by 4 wickets, Apr 13, 2019 MI (198/7) beat PBKS (197/4) by 3 wickets, Apr 10, 2019

