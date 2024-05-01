LSG vs MI highlights, IPL 2024: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 48

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) secured a clinical seven-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday (April 30) at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow. With this victory, LSG have climbed to third in the IPL 2024 points table with six wins in 10 appearances.

Batting first, Mumbai Indians did not get off to a desired start, as Rohit Sharma (4), Suryakumar Yadav (10), Tilak Varma (7) and Hardik Pandya (0) all failed.

However, Nehal Wadhera (46) and Ishan Kishan (32) sparkled to put the team in good stead. Tim David provided the finishing touch to slam 35 off 18 to help MI post 144 on the board. Mohsin Khan was the pick of the bowlers for the LSG with figures of 2/36.

In response, the home team lost debutant Arshin Kulkarni (0) in the first over, with Nuwan Thushara picking up his first IPL wicket. Then, KL Rahul put LSG back on track, by scoring 28 off 22 balls.

Thereafter, Marcus Stoinis was impactful with his knock of 62 off 45 balls and paved the way for LSG's victory in the last over. Hardik Pandya picked up two wickets for the visitors.

On that note, let's take a look at the three best moments in LSG-MI game:

#1 Mumbai Indians register second-lowest powerplay score in IPL 2024

Invited to bat first, Mumbai Indians got off to a dismal start as they lost their key batters in the first six overs. Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav were dismissed cheaply by Mohsin Khan and Marcus Stoinis, which opened the floodgates for the home team.

In the first ball of the sixth over, Naveen-ul-Haq's delivery ruffled the pads of Tilak Varma, and left him rattled, and he had no clue as to where the ball went. Ravi Bishnoi, who was stationed at point, was quick to send an accurate throw to dismiss Varma. In the following ball, Naveen's delivery caught an outside edge of Hardik Pandya, and was caught by keeper KL Rahul.

This left Mumbai stuttering at 28/4 in six overs. Punjab Kings had the lowest score of 27/3 in the powerplay this season against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mullanpur.

#2 Nehal Wadhera's knock helps MI post a respectable total

Coming at a crucial juncture of 27/4 in the sixth over, Nehal Wadhera showed nerves of steel to put Mumbai in prime position with an impressive knock.

Assessing the conditions well, Wadhera found odd boundaries early in his innings. Then, in the latter part of his innings, he accelerated and was dismissed on 46 off 41 balls, with four fours and two sixes.

He put together a crucial 53-run stand with Ishan Kishan and put together 32 runs with Tim David to give adequate cushion to the MI bowlers.

#3 Marcus Stoinis' impressive knock takes LSG into top 4

With a setback in the first over, LSG needed a calm player to keep the team abreast of the asking rate. Riding on good form, Marcus Stoinis looked confident as he assessed the surface during the first few balls.

In the fourth over, the Australian all-rounder smashed a four towards the deep mid-wicket region to express his intent. Then, he added an important 40-run stand with Deepak Hooda (18).

The 15th over saw Stoinis hitting a four and a six to stamp his authority over Mohammad Nabi. However, he was dismissed in the same over, having made a well-compiled 62 off 45 with seven fours and two sixes.

