LSG vs MI, IPL 2023: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow pitch history and IPL records

IPL 2023 returns to Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium on Tuesday, May 16, for a match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians. It is the final home match of the season for LSG, and they will be keen to record a win and inch a step closer to the playoffs.

The pitch in Lucknow has earned a lot of attention from fans because of its spin-friendly nature. Scoring runs has been difficult on this surface. It will be interesting to see which pitch is used for tonight's game - the red soil or the black soil one.

Ahead of the match, here's a look at the pitch history of Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium.

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow IPL records & stats

The pitch in Lucknow is not a batting paradise like most of the wickets in IPL 2023. Targets of less than 140 have been successfully defended on this ground, and anything around 150 is a par score.

Here is a list of some numbers you should know from previous IPL matches played in Lucknow:

IPL matches played: 6

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams batting second: 2

Matches Tied: 0

Matches With No Result: 1

Highest individual score: 74 - KL Rahul (LSG) vs Punjab Kings, 2023

Best bowling figures: 5/14 - Mark Wood (LSG) vs Delhi Capitals, 2023

Highest team score: 193/6 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, 2023

Lowest team score: 108/10 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2023

Highest successful run-chase: 161/8 - Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, 2023

Average first-innings score: 154

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow Pitch report

Pitch number three was used for the last match played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium. Lucknow Super Giants hosted Chennai Super Kings in that game.

Danny Morrison analyzed the pitch and pointed out that the square boundary dimensions were 61 meters and 75 meters, while the straight boundary was 78 meters. Aaron Finch was also present for the pitch report. He felt that the wicket was dry and would favor spin.

A similar deck could be on offer for the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians.

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow Last IPL match

The last IPL match at this venue was abandoned due to rain. Only 19.2 overs were possible in the match, where the Lucknow Super Giants scored 125/7 against the Chennai Super Kings.

LSG slumped to 44/5 in 9.4 overs. Ayush Badoni helped the team cross the 120-run mark by scoring a half-century. Spinners took five out of the seven wickets that fell in those 19.2 overs. Here's a summary of the match.

Brief Scores: Lucknow Super Giants 125/7 (Ayush Badoni 59*, Moeen Ali 2/13) vs. Chennai Super Kings, No Result.

