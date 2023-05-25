LSG vs MI, IPL 2023 Eliminator: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

The IPL 2023 Eliminator match is officially in the history books. Lucknow Super Giants lost in the Eliminator game of the playoffs once again. Mumbai Indians crushed them by 81 runs last night at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

MI skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bat first. A combined team effort from the batters helped the Mumbai-based franchise post 182/8 on the board.

In reply, LSG lost all their wickets for just 101 runs. Akash Madhwal bagged a five-wicket haul to help MI record an easy win. In this article now, we will look at the top stats, award winners, and scorecards of yesterday's IPL 2023 match.

List of all award winners in LSG vs MI match, IPL 2023

Akash Madhwal unsurprisingly won the Man of the Match award for his five-wicket haul in the Eliminator. The uncapped Mumbai Indians fast bowler brought his 'A' game to the table. He picked up the wickets of Prerak Mankad, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, and Mohsin Khan to complete his maiden five-wicket haul.

Here is the complete list of award winners from the post-match presentation of the Eliminator match:

Player of the Match: Akash Madhwal (5/5)

Game-changer of the Match: Akash Madhwal (173 fantasy points)

Catch of the Match: Deepak Hooda (catch to dismiss Tilak Varma)

Most Valuable Asset of the Match: Akash Madhwal (34.5 MVA points)

Longest Six of the Match: Cameron Green (94 meters)

Electric Striker of the Match: Nehal Wadhera (strike rate of 191.67)

Most Fours in the Match: Cameron Green (6 fours)

LSG vs MI IPL 2023 Match Scorecard

LSG vs MI IPL 2023 Eliminator scorecard (Image: Sportskeeda)

Mumbai Indians started well, with Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan adding 30 runs in 3.2 overs. However, Lucknow Super Giants dismissed them in quick succession. But Suryakumar Yadav and Cameron Green's excellent 66-run third-wicket partnership turned the momentum in MI's favor. Cameos from Tilak Varma and Nehal Wadhera guided MI to 182/8.

In reply, LSG started slow, but Marcus Stoinis' 27-ball 40 kept them in the game. Three run-outs in quick succession and Akash Madhwal's five-wicket haul took LSG out of the game. They got all out for 101 runs in just 16.3 overs.

LSG vs MI, IPL 2023: Top records and stats from Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians game

A lot of records were broken during the IPL 2023 Eliminator match between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Mumbai Indians last night in Chennai. Here are some of the top stats from the game:

Mumbai Indians recorded their first-ever win against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL. Prior to this game, LSG had defeated MI thrice in three matches. Deepak Hooda set a new record for the lowest batting average while batting in positions 1 to 7 (minimum 10 innings in an IPL season). His average in IPL 2023 was 7.63, and he broke Nicholas Pooran's record of 7.72 in 2021. Akash Madhwal broke Jasprit Bumrah's record for the best bowling figures by an Indian pacer in IPL. Bumrah bowled a spell of 5/10 last year against KKR, while Madhwal returned with figures of 5/5 last night.

Poll : 0 votes