LSG vs MI, IPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

Lucknow Super Giants will square off against the Mumbai Indians in the 63rd match of the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow will host this exciting clash on Tuesday (May 16).

Lucknow Super Giants need to win both of their remaining games if they wish to secure a place in the knockout round of the tournament. They are currently placed fourth in the points table with 13 points, having won six of their 12 games so far.

In their last outing, the skipper Krunal Pandya led the bowling unit and picked up two crucial wickets as they restricted the Sunrisers to 182/6 in 20 overs. In reply, Prerak Mankad (64 off 45) hit a brilliant fifty followed by quick-fire cameos from Nicholas Pooran (44 off 13 balls) and Marcus Stoinis (40 off 25) ensured a seven-wicket victory for the team in the last over.

After a poor start to the tournament, the Mumbai Indians turned things around in the second half as they have lost just once in their previous five games. They are currently placed third in the points table with 14 points, having won seven of their 12 games so far.

After being asked to bat, Mumbai Indians posted a mammoth total of 218/5 in 20 overs, courtesy of Suryakumar Yadav’s brilliant knock of 103 runs just 49 deliveries at a blistering strike rate of 210.2. In response, the heroic knock of Rashid Khan (79 off 32 balls) went into vain as the five-time champions secured a 27-run win. Akash Madhwal picked up three wickets for Mumbai.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Match Details

Match: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, Match 63, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023

Date and Time: May 16, 2023, Tuesday, 07.30 PM IST

Venue: Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Pitch Report

The pitch at Ekana Cricket Stadium is a difficult pitch to bat on as the run-scoring is not easy at this venue. The batters need to rely more on singles and doubles rather than going for the big shots, while the spinners will be able to extract turn and bounce in the middle overs.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Weather Forecast

The temperature in Lucknow on Tuesday is expected to hover between 27 to 42 degrees Celsius.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Probable XIs

Lucknow Super Giants Team News

Krishnappa Gowtham is expected to come into the side in place of Avesh Khan or Yudhvir Singh, due to the slow nature of the pitch.

Lucknow Super Giants Probable XI

Quinton de Kock (wk), Kyle Mayers, Prerak Mankad, Krunal Pandya (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh

Mumbai Indians Team News

Mumbai Indians are expected to field the same playing XI against the Super Giants.

Mumbai Indians Probable XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Cameron Green, Tim David, Piyush Chawla, Chris Jordan, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Match Prediction

Both teams will be high on confidence after winning their previous fixtures. However, the spin department of the Super Giants is more experienced and that could prove to be vital on the sluggish track of Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Prediction: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to win the Match 63 of IPL 2023.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

