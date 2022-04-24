LSG vs MI IPL Match Prediction: Who will win today's Lucknow vs Mumbai IPL 2022 match?

Only seven days ago, KL Rahul hammered an unbeaten century to take the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to a good win against the Mumbai Indians (MI). The five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions will not want to look back on the day with fond memories, having suffered another loss since the LSG game to be placed rock-bottom and practically out of the playoff race.

Unfortunately for MI, they'll have to revisit their loss at the hands of LSG to find out what they could've done differently. Only then can they come up with a gameplan that could lead them to victory against the Super Giants in Match 37 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Rohit Sharma might even have to call upon a few of the six players who haven't featured in the playing XI thus far.

IPL 2022 Match Prediction: LSG vs MI

Dewald Brevis and Tilak Varma need to take some pressure off the senior members of the team

Speaking of Rohit Sharma, the MI captain has been in miserable form in IPL 2022. He averages just 16.29 after seven games, and Ishan Kishan's drop in production has only worsened matters for Mumbai at the top of the order. Dewald Brevis and Tilak Varma have contributed but they're still raw, while Kieron Pollard has a highest score of just 25 this year.

Tim David has continued to warm the bench, having been dropped after just two games. But with Daniel Sams picking up four wickets and Riley Meredith having only recently made his MI debut, the 26-year-old might have to wait a little longer for another crack at sealing a spot.

MI's bowling doesn't inspire any confidence whatsoever, with even Jasprit Bumrah failing to produce wickets regularly. The spin department looks horribly thin even though young Hrithik Shokeen stepped up to the plate against the Chennai Super Kings, and most of the LSG batters love the pace on the ball.

The Super Giants' middle order has a few players batting out of position. Manish Pandey has crossed the 30-run mark only once, incidentally against MI, while there is a case for either Jason Holder or Marcus Stoinis to bat up the order. But with Krunal Pandya and Ayush Badoni being in decent nick, LSG have the flexibility to experiment.

It's almost impossible to envision MI finally managing to put two points on the board in this contest. Dushmantha Chameera has the wood on Rohit Sharma; Avesh Khan scalped three wickets in the previous meeting between the two sides; KL Rahul has an exceptional record against MI; Ravi Bishnoi is the ideal weapon in the middle overs to counter Pollard and Suryakumar Yadav.

LSG should be able to rack up two points and enter the top half of the IPL 2022 points table, even though you can never count out a side that has its back to the wall like MI.

Prediction: LSG to win Match 37 of IPL 2022

