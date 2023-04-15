LSG vs PBKS Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 match

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings match will take place tonight in IPL 2023. It is the third home game of the season for LSG. They are undefeated at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium so far in IPL 2023.

LSG have defeated Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad at home so far. The KL Rahul-led outfit will be keen to complete a hat-trick of wins in Lucknow tonight against the Punjab Kings.

Before the Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings match starts, here's a look at the two teams' head-to-head stats.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings head-to-head record in IPL

Lucknow Super Giants lead the head-to-head record in IPL matches against the Punjab Kings by 1-0. LSG joined IPL last year and played against PBKS once during the league stage. Krunal Pandya's brilliant bowling performance helped LSG win the game.

PBKS will look forward to recording their first win against LSG tonight. The Kings will play against their former captain KL Rahul in this game. Here's an overall summary of their head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 1

Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants - 1

Matches won by Punjab Kings - 0

Matches with No Result - 0

Matches Tied - 0

LSG vs PBKS head-to-head record in Lucknow

The head-to-head record between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium stands at 0-0. The two teams will lock horns in Lucknow for the first time tonight.

Speaking of their overall records in Lucknow, LSG have won two out of the two matches they have played on this ground. Meanwhile, PBKS will play their first-ever match at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium.

Matches Played - 0

Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants - 0

Matches won by Punjab Kings - 0

Matches with No Result - 0

Last Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings IPL match

Lucknow Super Giants defeated Punjab Kings by 20 runs in the only previous meeting between the two teams. Playing at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, LSG scored 153/8 on the board in 20 overs, riding on Quinton de Kock's 37-ball 46.

In reply, PBKS managed 133/8 in 20 overs. Krunal Pandya's 2/11 and Mohsin Khan's three-wicket haul helped LSG win the game.

LSG (153/8) beat PBKS (133/8) by 20 runs, Apr 29, 2022.

