LSG vs PBKS Highlights, IPL 2025: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 13

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) took on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, April 1, in match number 13 of the ongoing IPL 2025. PBKS won the toss and chose to field first.

Ad

The home team were off to a miserable start with the bat, with opener Mitchell Marsh perishing to Arshdeep Singh for a golden duck in the first over. They also lost Aiden Markram (28 runs off 18 balls) and skipper Rishabh Pant (2 runs in 5 balls) within the powerplay, finding themselves in a precarious position.

Nicholas Pooran and Ayush Badoni were the top performers for Lucknow, scoring 44 (30 balls) and 41 (33 balls), respectively. Abdul Samad also delivered an impactful cameo towards the back end of the innings, smashing 27 off 12 deliveries.

Ad

Trending

LSG ultimately registered 177/7 in their stipulated 20 overs. Arshdeep claimed three wickets for PBKS, while Lockie Ferguson, Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen, and Yuvendra Chahal picked up one scalp each.

The Punjab-based side chased down the target comfortably in just 16.2 overs, securing a clinical eight-wicket win. Opener Prabhsimran Singh was adjudged the Player of the Match for his astonishing 69-run knock in 34 balls.

PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer notched up his second consecutive half-century of the season, remaining unbeaten on 52 off 30 deliveries. Playing his first match for Punjab, Nehal Wadhera chipped in with an impressive 43*-run inning from 25 balls after coming in as an Impact Player.

Ad

Divesh Rathi was the pick of the LSG bowlers, finishing with figures of 4-0-30-2. With just one win from their first three outings, Lucknow are currently placed sixth in the IPL 2025 points table. Punjab, on the other hand, have claimed two victories from as many outings and are second in the standings after the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

On that note, let's take a look at three moments from the LSG vs PBKS match that generated buzz among the fans.

Ad

#1 Abdul Samad's innovative shot against Arshdeep Singh

Abdul Samad provided an impetus to LSG's batting in the death overs against PBKS with his explosive cameo. He took Arshdeep Singh to the cleaners in the 18th over, hitting one six and two fours.

On the fourth ball of the over, Samad was ready to play the scoop shot. However, the left-arm pacer ended up bowling a low full-toss wide outside the off-stump. Samad played an innovative shot, scooping the ball over the wicketkeeper for a four.

Ad

Here's a video of the stroke:

Expand Tweet

Ad

It is worth mentioning that Arshdeep ended Samad's entertaining knock in the final over by getting him caught by Priyansh Arya at short third man.

#2 Ayush Badoni and Ravi Bishnoi pull off stunning relay catch to send back Prabhsimran Singh

Ayush Badoni and Ravi Bishnoi's brilliant fielding efforts helped Lucknow dismiss the well-set Punjab opener Prabhsimran Singh. The batter departed in the 11th over of the run chase.

Ad

Prabhsimran went for a slog sweep against spinner Digvesh Rathi but failed to get the connection right. Despite that, it initially seemed as if the ball would sail over the ropes for a maximum.

However, Badoni took a fine catch and showed great game awareness as he threw the ball into the field, realizing that he might touch the boundary. Bishnoi also followed the ball and dived full-length to complete the relay catch.

Ad

Watch the clip here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

#3 Digvesh Rathi's notebook send-off after claiming the wicket of PBKS opener Priyansh Arya

LSG spinner Digvesh Rathi drew first blood for his team by sending back PBKS opener Priyansh Arya in the third over of the run chase. The southpaw lost his wicket while trying to play a big shot.

Priyansh ended up top-edging it and was caught by Shardul Thakur at mid-on. After the wicket, Rathi used the notebook celebration, famously used by West Indies pacer Kesrick Williams.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It could be just fun banter between Rathi and Arya, considering they play for the same state, Delhi. Furthermore, they were teammates in South Delhi Superstarz during the Delhi Premier League T20 last year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback