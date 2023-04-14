LSG vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

The 21st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) lock horns against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow will be hosting this contest on Saturday (April 16).

LSG have played four games so far, winning three and losing one. They faced the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their last game and beat them in a thriller of a contest.

The bowlers struggled to keep a check on the scoring rate as RCB posted 212 on the board. Chasing a mammoth total, half-centuries from Marcus Stoinis (65) and Nicholas Pooran (62) helped them take the game deep. The game went down to the last ball and LSG held their nerves to win the game by one wicket. They will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, won their first two games before losing their next two fixtures. They faced the Gujarat Titans in their last outing and suffered a loss.

Matthew Short top-scored with 36 as contributions from the middle-order batters helped them score 153 in 20 overs. The bowlers picked up four wickets and tried their best, but failed to defend the total as the Titans chased it down with one ball to spare. PBKS will be hoping to bounce back when they take on LSG.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Match Details:

Match: Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings, Match 21, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023

Date and Time: April 15, 2022, Saturday, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Pitch Report

The pitch at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium is a balanced track. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat. The surface tends to slow down as the game progresses and spinners will come into play in the later stages of the game.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Weather Forecast

The temperature in Lucknow is expected to range between 24 and 41 degrees Celsius.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Probable XIs

Lucknow Super Giants

Don’t expect them to tinker with the winning combination.

Probable XI

KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Jaydev Unadkat, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi

Punjab Kings

Expect them to field the same XI despite suffering a loss in their last game.

Probable XI

Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rishi Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Match Prediction

The Super Giants have gained momentum and have won their last two fixtures. The Kings have lost their last two games and have to get back to the drawing board to try and get back to winning ways on Saturday.

LSG look strong on paper as compared to PBKS and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Lucknow Super Giants to win.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Jio Cinemas

