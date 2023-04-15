LSG vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will meet Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match number 21 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday, April 15. This will be the second game of the doubleheader.

LSG will go into the game on a high, having registered a close one-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their last match. Set to chase a challenging 213 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Lucknow got home courtesy of brilliant knocks from Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis and a handy cameo from Ayush Badoni.

PBKS, meanwhile, have lost their way after a bright start. They have been lethargic with the bat in the last two matches. After being held to 143/9 by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), they managed only 153/8 versus Gujarat Titans (GT).

Punjab seem heavily dependent on skipper Shikhar Dhawan for a big score. The bowlers haven’t had much to play with due to the team’s batting woes.

Today's LSG vs PBKS toss result

PBKS have won the toss and decided to bowl first. All-rounder Sam Curran is leading the team since Shikhar Dhawan picked up an injury in the last game. Curran said:

“Don't know how bad it is but hopefully he won't be out long. His absence is huge.”

For Punjab, Sikandar Raza is back in the playing XI.

LSG skipper KL Rahul said he is happy to bat first since the team is ready to challenge itself in any condition.

LSG vs PBKS - Today's match playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (w), Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi.

Punjab Kings: Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran (c), Jitesh Sharma (w), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

Today's LSG vs PBKS pitch report

It's hot but not too much wind. Short hit on the leg side, straight boundaries are the longest. This is a fresh wicket, but it looks tired. There are some green patches but some very dry areas. It is a red soil pitch. Expect the ball to come on better on this track.

Today's LSG vs PBKS match players list

Lucknow Super Giants squad: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Krunal Pandya, Jaydev Unadkat, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Amit Mishra, Ayush Badoni, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Krishnappa Gowtham, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav.

Punjab Kings squad: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Atharva Taide, Gurnoor Brar, Baltej Singh, Liam Livingstone, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Nathan Ellis, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh.

LSG vs PBKS - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Saiyed Khalid, Virender Sharma

TV umpire: Tapan Sharma

Match Referee: Shakti Singh

Poll : 0 votes