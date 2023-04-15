LSG vs PBKS Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2023 match?

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will return to the Ekana Stadium to take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 21 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday, April 15.

LSG have gone through quite a few challenges so far but find themselves comfortably poised in second place, with three wins from four matches and the second-best net run rate in the competition. KL Rahul and Co. seem to be quite unbeatable at home and will look to keep their promising run going.

PBKS, on the other hand, have struggled with player availability in IPL 2023 but have still managed to punch above their weight. Although they've lost their last two matches, their excellent start means that they are placed just outside the top half of the points table.

While the Super Giants might consider drafting Quinton de Kock into their playing XI for this contest, the Kings will be sweating over the fitness of Liam Livingstone. The Englishman has joined the squad after recuperating from multiple injuries but seemingly hasn't hit full fitness yet, and his availability for the contest is up in the air.

Will LSG pick up two points and leapfrog the Rajasthan Royals (RR) to the IPL 2023 summit? Or will PBKS continue to defy the odds and break their losing streak?

IPL 2023, LSG vs PBKS Match Prediction: Lucknow trial awaits under-pressure Punjab

Prabhsimran Singh has bagged two consecutive ducks in IPL 2023

PBKS' losses have coincided with Prabhsimran Singh's loss of form at the top of the order. The young opener has bagged a duck in each of his last two matches, something the likes of Avesh Khan and Krunal Pandya will be keen to exploit on Saturday.

Without Livingstone, the middle order still wears a brittle look. Bhanuka Rajapaksa made a return from his arm injury but didn't seem to be himself, while Jitesh Sharma and Sam Curran have made a couple of decent contributions without really imposing themselves on the game.

Shahrukh Khan seems to be finding his touch, and the Kings' bowling attack is quite deadly on its day. However, their lack of spin firepower in the absence of Livingstone and Sikandar Raza could bring about their downfall in Lucknow.

PBKS have Rahul Chahar, who has looked off-color in IPL 2023. Harpreet Brar has been accurate and economical, but he might not threaten an LSG batting lineup that has a couple of players who can take him down.

The Super Giants, meanwhile, have a spin army that has already become deadly at the Ekana Stadium. Apart from young Ravi Bishnoi and veteran Amit Mishra, the home side can also call upon finger-spinning all-rounders in Krishnappa Gowtham and Krunal Pandya.

Barring Rajapaksa, who has looked far from his best, PBKS' batters have clear weaknesses against spin. And they will face all kinds of spin on Saturday if the Lucknow surface continues to play the same way.

While it's not impossible to imagine Punjab coming up with a telling bowling display to upset the hosts, Rahul and Co. should be able to keep their perfect home record intact.

Prediction: LSG to win Match 21 of IPL 2023.

