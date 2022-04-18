LSG vs RCB head to head stats for Match 31, IPL 2022

Lucknow Super Giants will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 31st match of IPL 2022 tomorrow evening at the DY Patil Stadium. The KL Rahul-led outfit have momentum on their side, having registered a win against five-time champions Mumbai Indians in their previous match.

On the other hand, the Royal Challengers Bangalore are coming off a victory against the Delhi Capitals. Fans should expect a cracker of a contest when LSG and RCB go head-to-head for the first time in IPL history.

We take look at some interesting statistics that you need to know before the clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

LSG vs RCB head to head records

The head-to-head record between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore stands at 0-0. As mentioned ahead, fans will witness the first-ever battle between these two franchises in IPL 2022.

Last 5 LSG vs RCB match results

Since the Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore have never met in an IPL match before, there are no match results for their previous meetings.

Last 5 match results of LSG in DY Patil Stadium

Lucknow Super Giants have been a part of two IPL 2022 matches at the DY Patil Stadium. Here are the results of those two games:

Lucknow Super Giants (155/4) defeated Delhi Capitals (149/3) by six wickets. Lucknow Super Giants (169/7) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (157/9) by 12 runs.

Last 5 match results of RCB in DY Patil Stadium

Royal Challengers Bangalore have not enjoyed much success at the DY Patil Stadium this year. They have a 1-2 win-loss record. Here are the results of the three matches RCB played:

Chennai Super Kings (216/4) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (193/9) by 23 runs. Royal Challengers Bangalore (132/7) beat Kolkata Knight Riders (128) by three wickets. Punjab Kings (208/5) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (205/2) by five wickets.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar