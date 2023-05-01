LSG vs RCB head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 match

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will face off in IPL 2023 on Monday, May 1. It is the second match between the two franchises this season.

Earlier in the campaign, LSG defeated RCB by one wicket at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, the fifth time Bangalore lost a game after scoring 200-plus runs after batting first - the most by a team in IPL history.

Before the reverse fixture begins, here's a look at the head-to-head record between the two franchises.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore head-to-head record in IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore lead the head-to-head record against the Lucknow Super Giants by 2-1. The two teams have battled thrice in the IPL so far, with RCB winning on two occasions. RCB beat LSG twice last season, while LSG beat RCB earlier in IPL 2023.

Lucknow will be keen to complete a double over Bangalore this year. Here's an overall summary of their head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 3

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bangalore - 2

Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants - 1

Matches with No Result - 0

Matches Tied - 0

LSG vs RCB head-to-head record in Lucknow

The head-to-head record between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Lucknow stands at 0-0. Tonight will be the first time LCG face RCB at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Their previous match took place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, while their first two games happened in Maharashtra and Kolkata. Incidentally, quite a few players of the RCB squad will be playing their first match in Lucknow tonight.

Matches Played - 0

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bangalore - 0

Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants - 0

Matches with No Result - 0

Last 3 Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL matches

Lucknow Super Giants have had an exciting rivalry with the Royal Challengers Bangalore so far. RCB lost their previous game against LSG by one wicket, with Nicholas Pooran winning the Man of the Match award for his 19-ball 62.

The pitch in Lucknow is not the best for batting, which is why fans should not expect a high-scoring game tonight. On that note, here's a summary of the last three LSG vs RCB matches:

LSG (213/9) beat RCB (212/2) by 1 wicket, Apr 10, 2023. RCB (207/4) beat LSG (193/6) by 14 runs, May 25, 2022. RCB (181/6) beat LSG (163/8) by 18 runs, Apr 19, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes