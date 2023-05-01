LSG vs RCB Highlights, IPL 2023: 3 moments that generated a buzz among fans in Match 43 

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won a low-scrolling thriller against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Monday, May 1.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and chose to bat first on a slow surface in Lucknow. Virat Kohli and du Plessis put on 62 runs for the opening wicket and had to employ a cautious approach against a barrage of spin bowling.

LSG choked the run flow in the middle overs, with boundaries hard to come by. Death overs following a short rain break were also uneventful for RCB as they could eventually get to 126 in the first innings.

Lucknow imploded in their run chase attempt right after losing the in-form Kyle Mayers for a duck. The makeshift opener and impact player Ayush Badoni also failed to impress in the absence of KL Rahul, who suffered an injury while fielding. RCB struck at regular intervals to reduce the home side to 66/7 in the 12th over.

Amit Mishra and Ravi Bishnoi occupied the crease for a while as Rahul waited for an ideal time to come out to bat. Given that he could not run between wickets, the skipper came out to bat at No.11 with 24 runs required off the last eight deliveries. LSG were ultimately bowled out for 108, handing RCB a 18-run win.

On that note, let's take a look at three instances that created a buzz among fans.

#1 KL Rahul's injury while fielding

KL Rahul's injury comes across as a huge concern for LSG as well as Team India to an extent. On the final delivery of the second over of the contest, the LSG skipper made an attempt to prevent the ball from going to the boundary after du Plessis found the gap on the offside.

Just as he was about to reach the ball, Rahul clutched his hamstring and collapsed into a heap and was writhing in pain. His expressions indicated that it was not a passing matter or a cramp by any means and was immediately tended to by the franchise medical staff.

Rahul got back onto his feet with a great effort and hobbled his way back into the dugout with support as Krunal Pandya took over the leadership responsibilities on the field.

#2 Virat Kohli outfoxed by Ravi Bishnoi

The ace opening batter toiled hard on the black soil wicket. The focus was primarily on exploiting the bigger boundaries and running hard due to the lack of pace off the surface. Kohli scored 31 runs off 30 deliveries before being dismissed by Ravi Bishnoi in the ninth over to end the 62-run partnership for the opening wicket.

Kohli stepped down the track against the leg spinner but was deceived by the delivery which turned out to be a googly. The ball breached the wide gap between the batter's bat and pad and found its way to Nicholas Pooran's gloves behind the stumps, who sealed the deal with a comfortable stumping.

This marked the fifth time that Kohli has been stumped in the IPL, which puts him in fourth spot among Indians, tied with the likes of Murali Vijay and Mandeep Singh.

#3 Virat Kohli's theatrics trying to silence the Lucknow home base

Virat Kohli is an absolute livewire on the field and he has shown that time and time again. During the second innings as RCB tried to defend the target, he turned on the switch and was at his energetic best for the team.

He claimed the catches of Ayush Badoni and Krunal Pandya to cement RCB's solid start. Additionally, he was vocal throughout the second innings, asking the away contingent to make their voices heard while silencing and shushing the home crowd as well.

The former skipper celebrated each wicket like it was the last and sufficed to say that he thoroughly enjoyed the win and the two points that came with it.

Poll : 0 votes