LSG vs RCB, IPL 2023: Full List of Award Winners, Player of the Match, Scorecard & Records

Lucknow Super Giants hosted the Royal Challengers Bangalore for a match in IPL 2023 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Monday, May 1. RCB avenged their previous loss against LSG with an 18-run victory in Lucknow.

The pitch in Lucknow was not the best for batting, and batters from both teams struggled to score runs. Faf du Plessis' 40-ball 44 helped the visitors score 126 runs after winning the toss and opting to bat first.

In reply, LSG were all out for 108 runs. Here's a look at the stats, scorecard and award winners from the IPL 2023 match between LSG and RCB.

List of all award winners in the LSG vs RCB match, IPL 2023

RCB captain Faf du Plessis was adjudged the Player of the Match for his match-winning knock of 44 runs from 40 balls. The South African batter hit one four and one six in his innings. He stitched up a 62-run opening stand with Virat Kohli, which helped RCB cross the 120-run mark.

Here's a list of the other award winners from the Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match:

Player of the Match: Faf du Plessis (44 off 40)

Game-changer of the Match: Naveen-ul-Haq

Catch of the Match: Krunal Pandya

Most Valuable Asset of the Match: Naveen-ul-Haq

Longest Six of the Match: Nicholas Pooran (96 metres)

Electric Striker of the Match: Krishnappa Gowtham (strike rate of 176.92)

Most Fours of the Match: Virat Kohli (3 fours)

LSG vs RCB IPL 2023 Match Scorecard

Scorecard of LSG vs RCB match (Image: Sportskeeda)

It was a forgettable day at the office for the majority of the batters. Not a single batter could touch the 50-run mark. Faf du Plessis top-scored for RCB with a 40-ball 44. Virat Kohli supported him well by scoring 31 runs from 30 deliveries. Pace bowler Naveen-ul-Haq bagged three wickets for the home side.

Chasing 127 for a victory on home soil, the Lucknow Super Giants lost half their side for just 38 runs in seven overs. A 13-ball 23 from Krishnappa Gowtham brought LSG back into the game, but after his run-out, RCB did not allow Lucknow to gain momentum. In the end, RCB bowled LSG out for 108 runs.

LSG vs RCB, IPL 2023: Top records and stats from the Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match entertained the fans a lot last night. Here's a list of some of the top stats from the match:

Lucknow Super Giants set a new record for the lowest total in IPL matches hosted by Lucknow. LSG scored 108, breaking Sunrisers Hyderabad's record of 121 runs. Royal Challengers Bangalore leveled the record for the lowest total defended by them in an IPL game. Back in 2008, RCB defended a 127-run target against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Amit Mishra went past Lasith Malinga, Piyush Chawla and Ravichandran Ashwin on the list of highest wicket-takers in IPL. He now has 172 wickets and holds the third position behind Yuzvendra Chahal and Dwayne Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes