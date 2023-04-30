LSG vs RCB, IPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 43rd game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Monday, May 1.

The Super Giants returned to winning ways in style as they thrashed Punjab Kings by 56 runs and notched up the second-highest score in the history of the tournament. They are currently placed third in the table with 10 points, having won five of their eight games so far.

After being asked to bat, Kyle Mayers (54) and Marcus Stoinis (72) ensured that the Giants finished with a mammoth total of 257/5 in 20 overs. In reply, Atharve Taide (66) led the fight for the home team, but it wasn’t enough as he failed to receive any support from the other end. Yash Thakur finished with four wickets, while Naveen ul Haq picked three.

RCB have played eight games so far and are currently placed fifth in the points table with four wins and as many losses. They are coming off a disappointing 21-run loss against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the previous game.

Bowling first, RCB bowlers failed to keep a check on the scoring rate as KKR posted a massive total of 200/5 in 20 overs. In reply, Virat Kohli (54) helped the team get off to a blistering start in the powerplay. However, the team kept losing wickets at regular intervals as they fell short of the target by 21 runs. Varun Chakaravarthy picked up three wickets for KKR.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match Details

Match: Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 43, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023

Date and Time: May 1, 2023, Monday, 07.30 PM IST

Venue: Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Pitch Report

A sluggish track awaits both teams as the pitch at the Ekana Cricket Stadium is a difficult surface to bat on. The batters need to adjust to the pace and bounce of the pitch before going for the shots, while the spinners will be able to extract a lot of turn and bounce in the later stages.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Weather Forecast

Some light showers are expected during the game on Monday. The temperature is expected to range between 22 and 27 degrees Celsius.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable XIs

Lucknow Super Giants

Don’t expect them to make any changes to the winning combination.

Probable XI

KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Naveen ul Haq, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Expect them to field the same 11 on Monday despite their loss against Kolkata.

Probable XI

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match Prediction

Lucknow Super Giants won a one-sided game against Punjab Kings in their previous outing, while RCB suffered a shocking loss against the Knight Riders at home in their previous encounter.

LSG look more balanced side in both departments, so expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to win the Match 43 of IPL 2023.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

