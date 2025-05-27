LSG vs RCB, IPL 2025: Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow pitch history and T20 records

Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium will host its last match of IPL 2025 on Tuesday, May 27. Home team Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will square off against Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) outfit in the final league game of the season.

LSG have already been knocked out of the tournament, while RCB have a chance to finish in the top two. RCB have already locked their place in the playoffs. A win against LSG will help them set up a Qualifier 1 match against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in New Chandigarh on Thursday, May 29.

Before LSG and RCB battle in Lucknow, here's a quick look at the pitch history of the iconic Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium.

Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow, IPL records

The pitch in Lucknow has favored batters in recent matches. The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) scored 231 runs against RCB in the last game hosted by this stadium.

Here are some other stats from the previous IPL matches hosted by the ground in Lucknow:

IPL matches played: 21

Won by teams batting first: 9

Won by teams batting second: 11

No result: 1

Highest individual score: 94* - Ishan Kishan (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2025

Best bowling figures: 5/14 - Mark Wood (LSG) vs Delhi Capitals, 2023

Highest team total: 235/6 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, 2024

Lowest team total: 108 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2023

Highest successful run-chase: 206/4 - SunRisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, 2025

Average first innings score: 169.

Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow, Pitch report

The SunRisers Hyderabad chased down a 200+ target and scored 231 in the last two matches hosted by Lucknow. The stats show that the wicket has been favorable for the batters.

Pacers have also achieved some success on this ground, but batters have been more dominant. A flat track should be on offer for LSG's last match of the season.

Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow, Last IPL match

The SunRisers Hyderabad beat the Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 42 runs in the last IPL game hosted by Lucknow on May 23. Ishan Kishan's unbeaten 94-run knock powered SRH to 231/6 in 20 overs. In response, RCB were bowled out for 189.

Fast bowler Pat Cummins bagged three wickets for the SunRisers Hyderabad. Here's a summary of the scorecard:

Brief scores: SunRisers Hyderabad 231/6 (Ishan Kishan 94*, Romario Shepherd 2/14) beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru 189 (Phil Salt 62, Pat Cummins 3/28) by 42 runs.

