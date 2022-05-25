LSG vs RCB, IPL Toss Result: Today's match players list, teams & umpires for Match 72 (Eliminator)

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Eliminator at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday.

The winner of the match will meet the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Friday in Qualifier 2 to decide who takes on the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final.

KL Rahul-led LSG have been highly impressive in their debut season and narrowly missed out on a top-two finish. They will be confident of doing well in the knockout clash.

After two losses, they ended the league stage with a victory over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a high-scoring encounter.

They have some issues with the batting though as apart from Rahul, Quinton de Kock and Deepak Hooda, the others haven’t been consistent.

For RCB, this will be their third straight Eliminator in the IPL. They lost in 2020 and 2021. Will they be third time lucky?

The good news for Bangalore is that Virat Kohli has struck form in the nick of time. Can he produce another match-winning knock?

Today's IPL toss result

Following a delay due to rain, the Lucknow Super Giants won the toss and decided to bowl first. Explaining the reason for the choice, skipper KL Rahul said:

"Simple reason. It looks like a good wicket, so just we want to know what we are chasing. Hopefully, we will get some swing and take a few early wickets."

Lucknow have made two changes. K Gowtham and Jason Holder are being replaced by Krunal Pandya and Dushmantha Chameera. For Bangalore, Mohammed Siraj returns in place of Siddarth Kaul.

LSG vs RCB - Today's Match Playing XIs

LSG: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi

RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Today IPL match player list

LSG squad: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Shahbaz Nadeem, Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Mayers, Ankit Rajpoot, Andrew Tye, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav

RCB squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Siddarth Kaul, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Jason Behrendorff, Chama V Milind, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Sherfane Rutherford, Aneeshwar Gautam

LSG vs RCB - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field umpires: Jayaraman Madanagopal, Michael Gough

TV umpire: Virender Sharma

Match Referee: Manu Nayyar.

