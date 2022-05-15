LSG vs RR, IPL Toss Result: Today's match players list, teams & umpires for Match 63

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match number 63 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. This will be the evening game of a double-header.

Lucknow and Rajasthan are second and third in the points table, respectively, with 16 and 14 points after 12 games. A win on Sunday will confirm Lucknow’s place in the playoffs, while a victory for Rajasthan will strengthen their chances of finishing in the top four significantly. Both teams go into Sunday’s clash with a loss in their previous matches.

Lucknow had a forgettable game against Gujarat Titans (GT), which saw them lose their No. 1 spot in the points table. Their bowlers did well to restrict GT to 144- 4 but they were bowled out for 82. As for Rajasthan, they posted a below par 160-6 against Delhi Capitals (DC), batting first. Delhi chased that down with eight wickets in hand.

Today's IPL toss result

Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Explaining the decision, captain Sanju Samson said:

“We are batting first. That's been our strength.”

RR have made two changes to their playing XI. James Neesham and Obed McCoy have come in for Rassie van der Dussen and Kuldeep Sen, respectively. For LSG, Ravi Bishnoi has returned in place of Karan Sharma.

LSG vs RR - Today's Match Playing XIs

LSG: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan.

RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, James Neesham, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy.

Today IPL match player list

LSG squad: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Karan Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Mohsin Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Manish Pandey, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Ankit Rajpoot, Krishnappa Gowtham, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav.

RR squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Rassie van der Dussen, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Anunay Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal.

LSG vs RR - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field umpires: Pashchim Pathak, Tapan Balwant Sharma.

TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford.

Match Referee: Prakash Bhatt.

