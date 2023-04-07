LSG vs SRH Highlights, IPL 2023: 3 moments that generated a buzz among fans in Match 10 

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) took on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 10th match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Ekana Stadium on Friday, April 7. The KL Rahul-led side prevailed in a low-scoring thriller to win their second consecutive home game.

Leading SRH for the first time, Aiden Markram won the toss and chose to bat first. The Orange Army struggled over the course of the innings and were blown away by LSG's spin trio of Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, and Amit Mishra.

Rahul Tripathi dug in to score 35 runs off 42 deliveries, while Abdul Samad played a spirited cameo towards the end to push SRH's score to 121/8.

LSG chased down the total with relative ease. They lost Kyle Mayers and Deepak Hooda in the powerplay, but the duo of Krunal Pandya and KL Rahul quashed SRH's marginal hopes of an unlikely win. The pair stitched up a well-compiled partnership for the third wicket to see LSG through with plenty of overs to spare.

On that note, let's take a look at three instances that generated buzz among fans during the LSG vs SRH tie.

#1 Krunal Pandya dismisses Aiden Markram for a golden duck

Marking his return to the playing XI, the in-form Aiden Markram had a forgettable outing in the middle. Coming into bat at No.4 after Anmolpreet Singh's dismissal, the SRH skipper was dismissed for a golden duck.

LSG all-rounder Krunal Pandya, who was in the middle of a splendid spell, breached the South African's defense with a delivery that just beat the outside edge.

Markram was left rooted to the spot as the ball brushed past him to hit the off-stump.

#2 Amit Mishra's diving catch to dismiss Rahul Tripathi

Rahul Tripathi played a valiant knock on a difficult track to push SRH's score towards the 100-run mark. However, his innings was brought to an end by a spectacular diving catch by the 40-year-old Amit Mishra.

Tripathi attempted to play an upper cut off Yash Thakur's bowling, but with the ball having minimal pace, the right-handed batter could only scoop it to the short third region. The veteran spinner came rushing in and completed the catch with a well-timed dive to defy both age and logic.

It is worth noting that the leg-spinner was named in the playing XI considering the spin-friendly conditions. He bowled a brilliant spell and took his first IPL wicket since 2021 in the form of Washington Sundar and followed it up with the dismissal of Adil Rashid as well. Mishra ultimately finished with figures of 2/23 off his four overs.

#3 Bhuvneshwar Kumar's excellent catch on his follow-through to send Deepak Hooda back

Despite being on the wrong side in the early stages of the powerplay, SRH fought back to remain in the hunt by taking two quick wickets.

Deepak Hooda's poor start to the tournament continued after he came into bat at No.3 and was dismissed for just seven runs from eight deliveries off the final delivery of the powerplay.

The all-rounder was deceived by a slower length delivery from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, leading to an almost nothing shot across the pitch. The bowler, in his followthrough, adjusted to his left and claimed the catch with one hand to reduce LSG to 45/2 in the run chase.

Will SRH fail to qualify into the playoffs for the third consecutive IPL season? Let us know what you think.

