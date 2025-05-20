LSG vs SRH Highlights, IPL 2025 (19/5): 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 61

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) faced SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, on Monday, May 19, in match 61 of IPL 2025. SRH secured a stunning six-wicket victory, recording the highest successful chase at the venue.

After being put to bat first, LSG got off to a brilliant start. Openers Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram notched up fine half-centuries, scoring 65 (39 balls) and 61 (38 balls), respectively.

Nicholas Pooran also chipped in with a quick-fire 45-run knock from 26 balls. However, no other batter could cross double digits, and the side ultimately ended up at 205/7 after 20 overs.

Eshan Malinga was the pick of the SRH bowlers, finishing with figures of 4-0-28-2. Abhishek Sharma stole the show with his blistering batting exploits in the run chase. The southpaw helped Hyderabad get off to a flying start, scoring 59 runs from just 20 balls.

Heinrich Klaasen also played an impactful knock, contributing 47 runs off 28 deliveries. Digvesh Rathi picked up two wickets for LSG. SRH chased the target in 18.2 overs to knock Luckow out of the IPL 2025 playoffs race.

With nine points from 12 games, SRH are placed eighth in the standings. Lucknow, on the other hand, have 10 points after 12 outings and are placed seventh.

Here's a look at three moments from the encounter that generated buzz among the fans:

#1 Digvesh Rathi's send-off ignites heated verbal spat with SRH opener Abhishek Sharma

There was finally some respite for LSG bowlers as the dangerous Abhishek Sharma departed in the eighth over of the run chase. The swashbuckling batter perished while trying to play a lofted shot against leg spinner Digvesh Rathi.

Shardul Thakur completed the catch, ending Abhishek's blitzkrieg. Rathi was pumped up after the dismissal and performed his customary notebook celebration.

However, there was also a hand gesture from his end which probably irked Abhishek and the two were involved in a heated argument. The officials and other players stepped in to diffuse the situation.

Here's a video of the incident:

#2 LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka's reaction to Rishabh Pant's early dismissal goes viral on social media

LSG skipper Rishabh Pant's dismal run continued as he endured yet another batting failure. The keeper-batter scored just seven runs off six balls during his brief stay at the crease.

He got out caught and bowled as Eshan Malinga completed a splendid return catch on the final ball of the 12th over. Here's a video of Pant's dismissal:

LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka was watching the game from a balcony at the stadium. The 64-year-old seemed visibly upset by Pant's dismissal as he turned back and exited the balcony.

Pant was signed by LSG for a whopping ₹27 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction. The deal made him the most expensive player in the auction's history. However, it has been a forgettable campaign for him. The dynamic batter has scored just 135 runs across 11 innings at an average of 12.27.

#3 Harshal Patel cleans up Aiden Markram with superb slow yorker

SRH seamer Harshal Patel outfoxed LSG opener Aiden Markam with an outstanding change of pace delivery. He provided his team with a massive breakthrough by sending the half-centurion back to the pavilion in the 16th over.

It was a slow yorker and Markam was undone by the lack of pace. He went for the shot early and was comprehensively beaten. The ball ended up crashing into the stumps. Here's a video of the delivery:

