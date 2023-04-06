LSG vs SRH, IPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will face the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 10th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow will be hosting this clash.

Lucknow Super Giants got off to a perfect start to the competition. They beat the Delhi Capitals in their opening game but failed to carry forward the winning momentum as they lost to the Chennai Super Kings in their next game.

Mark Wood and Ravi Bishnoi picked up three wickets each but they went on a journey as CSK posted a mammoth 217 on the board. Kyle Mayers scored a blazing 53 at the top of the order but lack of big partnerships resulted in them falling short of the target by 12 runs. They will be looking to bounce back in their next fixture.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, had a terrible start to the Indian Premier League 2023. They faced the Rajasthan Royals in their opening game and suffered a heavy loss. They were completely outplayed.

Bowling first, the Sunrisers picked up five wickets in total but failed to keep a check on the scoring rate as the Royals finished on 203/5. In reply, Abdul Samad top-scored with 32* but the other batters failed to contribute as they lost the game by 72 runs. The Sunrisers will have to fire in unison to grab their first win.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Details:

Match: Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 10, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023

Date and Time: April 7 2023, Friday, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Pitch Report

The pitch at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium is a balanced track. The new ball bowlers may get some lateral movement off the surface and the batters will have to be patient early in their innings. There is equal assistance to the spinners at this venue.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Weather Forecast

The temperature in Lucknow is expected to hover between 20 to 36 degrees Celsius.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable XIs

Lucknow Super Giants

We may see Quinton de Kock come into the side in place of Marcus Stoinis.

Probable XI

KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock/Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Krishnappa Gowtham, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Avesh Khan

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Expect Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen and Marco Jansen to straightaway walk into the XI.

Probable XI

Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Harry Brook, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), T Natarajan, Umran Malik

Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Prediction

Both sides are coming off a loss in their respective previous fixtures. The Sunrisers were outplayed in their previous fixture and will have to bring out their A-game to challenge the Super Giants on Friday.

Lucknow Super Giants have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Lucknow Super Giants to win this encounter.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Jio Cinemas

