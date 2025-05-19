LSG vs SRH, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

Former champions SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will play their 12th IPL 2025 match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday, May 19. It is a do-or-die game for LSG, who desperately need to win to stay alive in the race for the playoffs.
The Super Giants have earned 10 points from 11 matches so far. They still have three league matches remaining, and if they win all three of them, Lucknow can finish in the Top 4, provided some other results go their way.
SRH are eighth in the table with seven points from 11 games and are already out of the playoff race.
Ahead of this important fixture for LSG, here's a glance at the probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live-streaming details for the upcoming IPL 2025 fixture in Lucknow.
Lucknow Super Giants vs SunRisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 match details
Match: Lucknow Super Giants vs SunRisers Hyderabad, Match 61, Indian Premier League 2025.
Date and Time: Monday, May 19, 7:30 pm IST.
Venue: Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow.
Lucknow Super Giants vs SunRisers Hyderabad pitch report
Lucknow Super Giants' home matches have been high-scoring encounters. SunRisers Hyderabad's batters should enjoy batting at this stadium. A run-fest could be on the cards.
Lucknow Super Giants vs SunRisers Hyderabad weather forecast
A clear night sky is predicted for the match between LSG and SRH on May 19 in IPL 2025. The temperature will stay around 33 degrees Celsius in Lucknow, with the humidity levels predicted to be in the range of 60%.
Lucknow Super Giants vs SunRisers Hyderabad probable XIs
Lucknow Super Giants
Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh (Impact Player), Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c and wk), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh, Akash Singh and Shardul Thakur.
SunRisers Hyderabad
Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, Sachin Baby, Atharva Taide, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari (Impact Player) and Eshan Malinga.
Lucknow Super Giants vs SunRisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 live-streaming details and telecast channel list
TV: Star Sports network.
Live streaming: JioHotstar
