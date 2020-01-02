Manjot Kalra handed one-year suspension for age-fraud; Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi yet to get clean chit

Vinay.Chhabria FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News Published Jan 02, 2020

Jan 02, 2020 IST SHARE

Manjot Kalra played for India in the U-19 World Cup

What's the story?

India's 2018 U-19 World Cup hero Manjot Kalra has received a one-year suspension for an age-fraud offense. Kolkata Knight Riders' star batsman Nitish Rana and Kalra's U-19 teammate Shivam Mavi are also under the scanner for similar wrongdoing.

The background

The left-handed opening batsman had earned the attention of the fans with his 101* in the final of the U-19 World Cup against Australia. His knock had helped India win the tourney. Besides the century in the final, he had also played a valuable knock of 47 runs against Pakistan in the semifinal round.

Kalra had earned an IPL contract from the Delhi franchise based on his heroic performances. Also, he was set to replace Shikhar Dhawan in Delhi's Ranji Trophy squad before DDCA's outgoing Ombudsman Badar Durrez Ahmed suspended him.

The heart of the matter

As reported by PTI, DDCA suspended Kalra for a year owing to his age-fraud during his U-16 and U-19 days. Speaking on Kalra's suspension, DDCA general secretary Vinod Tihara told the sources,

"He has been prevented from playing club matches also. Now his parents will have to appeal for a change of order in front of the new Ombudsman. Till then DDCA can't pick him for Ranji Trophy. We are helpless."

Another talented batsman from Delhi, Nitish Rana's age-fudging case has been kept on hold as the officials want more documents before taking any action. The general secretary was surprised that Rana did not receive any punishment from the outgoing Ombudsman.

On the other hand, BCCI will take care of Shivam Mavi's case because the fast bowler represents Uttar Pradesh in the domestic circuit.

What's next?

It will be intriguing to see what happens next in the cases of Nitish Rana and Shivam Mavi. For now, Manjot Kalra will have to serve his suspension and the up-and-coming batsman will look to make a strong comeback in 2021.