Manoj Tiwary slams KKR for exclusion from IPL winning throwback tweet

Manoj Tiwary expressed his disappointment on not being recognised in a throwback tweet of KKR celebrating their maiden IPL win

Former Bengal and KKR player, Manoj Tiwary slammed Kolkata Knight Riders franchise for not tagging him and Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hassan in a throwback tweet of their maiden IPL win in 2012.

Replying to a post from KKR on Twitter, Manoj Tiwary expressed his disappointment on not being recognised in the Shah Rukh Khan-owned team's glorious IPL final win over Chennai Super Kings.

In his post, Manoj Tiwary wrote:

"Yes I, along with others have too many memories, emotions and that will remain forever but after seeing this tweet where u all forgot to mention n tag me and @Sah75official is insulting and this mrng tweet of urs will remain close to every knight Rider’s #disappointed."

In his post, Manoj Tiwary wrote:

"Yes I, along with others have too many memories, emotions and that will remain forever but after seeing this tweet where u all forgot to mention n tag me and @Sah75official is insulting and this mrng tweet of urs will remain close to every knight Rider's #disappointed."

KKR clarifies stance after Manoj Tiwary outburst

However, the social media team of the franchise took notice of Manoj Tiwary's angry outburst and acknowledged his and Hasan's contribution to the franchise's 'special night'.

Manoj Tiwary scored 260 runs in 16 IPL games for KKR in 2012 and was placed fourth in the list of highest run-getters for KKR after skipper Gautam Gambhir, Jacques Kallis and Brendon McCullum.

"No way, Manoj. We would never miss tagging such a special 'knight' to our special night. You were, and always be a hero of that 2012 victory."

No way, Manoj 🙂

KKR responded:

"No way, Manoj. We would never miss tagging such a special 'knight' to our special night. You were, and always be a hero of that 2012 victory."

In an eventful day, KKR ended MS Dhoni-led CSK's two-year hold of the IPL trophy as they registered a five-wicket win and with two balls to spare.

Chasing a target of 191 runs, KKR opener Manvinder Bisla and all-rounder Jacques Kallis gave their team a solid platform to chase down a stiff target in trying conditions at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, in Chennai.

Earlier, Dhoni opted to bat first after winning a crucial toss. Openers Michael Hussey and Murali Vijay laid down the foundation of a big score with an 87-run opening stand.

CSK hitter Suresh Raina continued his rich vein of form to score a delightful 73 runs off only 38 deliveries to help CSK reach 190 in their allotted 20 overs.