"Maut ke Barabar" - S Sreesanth on being in a 'depression mode' after spot-fixing saga

Indian fast bowler Sreesanth has opened up on how his mental health was affected during the spot-fixing saga in his career. The right-arm pacer compared the experience to death and labeled it as the toughest period for himself and his loved ones.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Cricket, Sreesanth revealed some lesser-known details about the IPL 2013 spot-fixing saga. The Indian pacer received a life ban for his alleged involvement in the scandal. He was playing for the Rajasthan Royals that season, and along with Ankeet Chavan and Ajit Chandila, the pacer was also banned.

While Sreesanth's ban was overturned and he has returned to the cricket field now, he elaborated as to how he went into 'depression mode' during that phase of his life.

"Very bad to accuse anybody. If people call me and ask me in 2013-14, when I came out in 2015, 13 other names where there in the Supreme Court. All I can say is, me, my family and friends circle, my dear ones went through the toughest period.. closer to that was death. Maut ke Barabar that experience. If that happened with me and my friends, I can't take the names of the 13 accused. Unless and until it's proven, I shall not take a single name," Sreesanth said.

Sreesanth can make a return to the Indian Premier League next year

Sreesanth, who was the most successful Indian bowler in the inaugural edition of the IPL, has been away from the competition since 2013. Having made his return to domestic cricket, Sreesanth registered himself for IPL Auction 2021 but remained unsold.

Also Read

But the chances of Sreesanth receiving a bid in the upcoming mega auction are high because he is still one of the top pacers in the country. The Kerala pacer will look forward to performing well in the upcoming domestic season.

Edited by Prasen Moudgal