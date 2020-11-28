'Maybe we'll get you in as a counter-attacking batsman' - Virat Kohli hilariously responds to Harry Kane's request for a spot in the RCB team

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has responded to English footballer Harry Kane's recent request for a spot in the team for the next edition of the Indian Premier League.

The Tottenham Hotspur striker took to Twitter yesterday to post a video of him batting at the club's training complex in London, and captioned it -

Got a match winning T20 knock in me I reckon. 😂🏏 Any places going for @RCBTweets in the @IPL next season @imVkohli?? pic.twitter.com/tjUZnedVvI — Harry Kane (@HKane) November 27, 2020

Virat Kohli responds to Kane's request on Twitter in hilarious fashion

Haha good skills mate. Maybe we can get you in as a counter attacking batsman😃👏 @HKane https://t.co/rYjmVUkdwO — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 28, 2020

Virat Kohli quipped that RCB could use the services of Kane 'as a counter-attacking batsman', with the striker playing a number of aggressive shots in the short clip.

The 32-year-old wrote:

Interestingly, RCB might just need a couple of aggressive batsmen at the top of the order for the next edition of the Indian Premier League. The franchise's top three of Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli had strike rates of 111.2, 124.8 and 121.35 respectively in this year's campaign.

Virat Kohli is currently in Australia preparing for the 2nd ODI of the 3-match series. India head into the contest with the series on the line after having suffered a demoralising 66-run loss at the hands of the hosts in the 1st ODI, and they need their captain, who hasn't been in the best of form of late, to step up.

Harry Kane, on the other hand, has scored 7 goals in the Premier League this season. The Englishman has led Spurs to the top of the English top-flight table under Jose Mourinho, and his team are doing exceptionally well in the Europa League as well.