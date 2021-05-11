"Mera career Virat bhaiya ke wajah se hai" – Mohammed Siraj opens up on his relationship with Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has taken Mohammed Siraj under his wing

Mohammed Siraj has played the majority of his international and IPL career under Virat Kohli’s leadership. The fast bowler has enjoyed a meteoric rise in recent months and Siraj credited the skipper for his India career.

The 27-year-old, who tragically lost his father to a lung ailment when he was in Australia last year, opened up about the difficult phase.

Mohammed Siraj bravely decided to stay back in Australia then, and ultimately finished as India’s leading wicket-taker as the visitors scripted history Down Under.

In an exclusive chat with The Times of India, Mohammed Siraj recalled how he found support from Virat Kohli in Australia.

“I had lost my father during the Australia series. I was shattered and not really in my senses. It was Virat bhaiya who gave me strength and support. Mera career Virat bhaiya ke wajah se hai (I owe my career to Virat)". He has supported me through thick and thin. He has always been there for me and in all circumstances,” Siraj claimed.

Virat Kohli is no stranger to personal loss, having lost his father while playing domestic cricket in 2006. He famously came out to bat a day after he passed away, scoring a fighting 90 to help Delhi avoid the follow-on against Karnataka.

Speaking to the publication, Mohammed Siraj disclosed how Virat Kohli kept motivating him even after the latter flew back to India for the birth of his daughter after the first Test.

Virat Kohli’s support has helped Mohammed Siraj turn his white-ball form around as well, and the pacer is thankful for the backing of his skipper.

“I still remember how I was crying in the hotel room. Virat bhaiya came into my room and hugged me tightly and said - 'I am with you, don't worry.' Those words encouraged me a lot. He (Virat) played just one Test on the tour but his messages and calls motivated me. And that's why I could perform. In fact, I didn't have a good season with RCB in the past two years. But he (Virat) was always there to support me. He has backed me a lot," Siraj admitted.

Mohammed Siraj reveals what Kohli told him during IPL 2021

Mohammed Siraj is coming off the back of a solid IPL 2021, where he impressed with the new ball at the start. His improved death bowling abilities were lauded as well, with Siraj disclosing how Virat Kohli is always by his side.

"Virat bhaiya always says - 'tere paas ability hai, tu kar sakta hai, tere paas ability hai kisi bhi wicket pe khelne ka, tu kisi bhi batsman ko out kar sakta hai’ (You have the ability, the ability to play on any wicket and get rid of any batsman)," Siraj said.

Recounting another such instance where Virat Kohli’s words stayed with him, Mohammed Siraj narrated an incident from the RCB vs CSK game. MS Dhoni’s men became the first side to beat RCB in IPL 2021, trouncing them by 69 runs in Mumbai.

Mohammed Siraj was one of many bowlers who had an off-day, with the fast bowler going wicketless in that game.

Disclosing what Virat Kohli told him after the loss, Mohammed Siraj revealed how the RCB skipper asked him to be ready for the England tour.

"Recently, after our match vs CSK, Virat bhaiya came and said 'Miaan, tumhare mein jo changes aaye hain, those are amazing' (The changes you have brought about in your bowling are amazing). It will be benefit our team. Be ready for the England tour. All the best. Keep up the good work. These words from one of the best captains in the world motivate me a lot," Siraj concluded.

Mohammed Siraj is part of India’s squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand and the subsequent England series.

It will be interesting to see how Siraj approaches the tour, with expectations high from the fast bowler following an explosive start to his international career.