MI match schedule 2020: Mumbai Indians full schedule & time table for IPL 2020

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will open their IPL 2020 campaign against Chennai Super Kings on 19 September at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released the IPL 2020 time table on 6th September, 2020, although the schedule for the knock-out phases has not yet been revealed.

Mumbai Indians became the most successful franchise in the history of the IPL when they won their fourth title in 2019. They faced Chennai Super Kings in the final and won a one-run thriller at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium to clinch the title.

The Mumbai franchise went into the IPL 2020 auction having released 10 players from their 2019 squad including the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Evin Lewis, Ben Cutting among others.

At the IPL 2020 auction, Mumbai Indians added more firepower to their batting lineup by acquiring swashbuckling Australian opener Chris Lynn. They also brought on board Trent Boult to further strengthen their bowling unit, which already comprised of stalwarts like Jasprit Bumrah and Mitchell McClenaghan.

Mumbai's leading wicket-taker Lasith Malinga recently opted out of the IPL 2020 owing to personal reasons and the franchise have replaced him with Australian pacer James Pattinson.

Mumbai Indians' time table for IPL 2020

The Mumbai Indians' two afternoon games are against Sunrisers Hyderabad (4th October) and Delhi Capitals (31st October) at Sharjah and Dubai respectively.

The title holders will play their last league encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on 3rd November.

Mumbai Indians Squad for IPL 2020

Rohti Sharma (C), Kieron Pollard, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Mitchell McClanaghan, Chris Lynn, Trent Boult, Sherfane Rutherford, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Surya Kumar Yadav, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Anmolpreet Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Mohsin Khan, James Pattinson