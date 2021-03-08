MI Match Schedule 2021: Mumbai Indians Full Schedule & Time Table for IPL 2021

The fixtures for the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) were announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India yesterday.

The Mumbai Indians (MI), as the defending champions, inevitably feature in the first game of IPL 2021. They lock horns with Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 9, and then take on the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

MI have three afternoon games in IPL 2021, against the Delhi Capitals, the Punjab Kings and the Rajasthan Royals. They close out their league phase with a repeat of last year's final, against the Delhi Capitals, on 23 May. MI will play five games in Chennai, four in Delhi, three in Bangalore and two in Kolkata.

Fresh off a record-extending fifth title, MI were among the quieter teams in the IPL 2021 auction. They brought back Nathan Coulter-Nile on a less expensive contract, and signed overseas professionals Marco Jansen, Jimmy Neesham and Adam Milne. The 5-time champions also acquired experienced Indian leggie Piyush Chawla.

MI's squad for IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Mohsin Khan, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh, James Neesham, Arjun Tendulkar

Here is the Mumbai Indians' full schedule for IPL 2021.

Mumbai Indians full schedule for IPL 2021

MI wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock has formed a deadly opening partnership with Rohit Sharma

Match 1: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 PM IST, 9 April - MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Match 5: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, 13 April - MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Match 9: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7:30 PM IST, 17 April - MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Match 13: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, 20 April - MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Match 17: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, 23 April - MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Match 24: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals - 3:30 PM IST, 29 April - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Match 27: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings - 7:30 PM IST, 1 May - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Match 31: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, 4 May - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Match 36: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, 8 May - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Match 39: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, 10 May - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

Match 42: Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings - 3:30 PM IST, 13 May - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

Match 47: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, 16 May - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

Match 51: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, 20 May - Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Match 55: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals - 3:30 PM IST, 23 May - Eden Gardens, Kolkata