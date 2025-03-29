MI Predicted Playing 11 vs GT for Match 9 of IPL 2025 ft. Hardik Pandya & Deepak Chahar

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 9 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday, March 29. The encounter will be contested at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Ad

The five-time IPL champions suffered a loss to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to start their campaign. However, they will be boosted by the return of captain Hardik Pandya, who has served his over-rate suspension and will be at the toss for this clash.

MI's squad for IPL 2025: Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Bevon Jacobs, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickelton, Krishnan Shrijith, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Raj Angad Bawa, Vignesh Puthur, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, Satyanarayana Raju, Arjun Tendulkar, Corbin Bosch.

Ad

Trending

On that note, here is MI's predicted playing XI, apart from an impact player, for Match 9 of IPL 2025.

Openers: Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton (wk)

Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

MI chose to open with Ryan Rickelton alongside Rohit Sharma in the previous game, and while the South African didn't fire, he should be given a slightly longer rope. Rohit, whose IPL form has been questionable for ages, will be desperate for a notable score as well.

Ad

Middle Order: Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner

Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

Will Jacks should continue to bat at No. 3, with his off-spin being a potential weapon against GT's left-handers. Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma and captain Hardik could follow the Englishman in the lineup, with Naman Dhir and Mitchell Santner rounding off the middle order.

Ad

Robin Minz going back to the bench after just one chance isn't ideal, but Hardik's return and Rickelton's presence make things tough for the young left-hander.

Lower Order: Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Satyanarayana Raju

New Zealand v Papua New Guinea - ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 - Source: Getty

MI will likely need a fourth pace option against GT, and that should prompt them to persist with PV Satyanarayana Raju, who bowled just one over in the last game. Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar will take the new ball, up against a solid Titans top three.

Ad

Impact Player - Vignesh Puthur

Picking MI's impact player is a straightforward task. Vignesh Puthur passed his first IPL test with flying colors and should partner Santner and Jacks in the spin attack.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback