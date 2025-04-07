MI Predicted Playing 11 vs RCB for Match 20 of IPL 2025 ft. Rohit Sharma & Jasprit Bumrah

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 20 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday, April 7. The five-time IPL champions will return to the Wankhede Stadium, where they registered their only win of the competition to date.

MI have made a woefully inconsistent start to their campaign, with three losses on the road in four matches. Their net run rate is still on the right side of zero, though, and a couple of wins in quick succession will likely get them back on track. Hardik Pandya and Co. will also be boosted by the return of a couple of key players.

MI's squad for IPL 2025: Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Bevon Jacobs, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickelton, Krishnan Shrijith, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Raj Angad Bawa, Vignesh Puthur, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, Satyanarayana Raju, Arjun Tendulkar, Corbin Bosch.

On that note, here is MI's predicted playing XI, apart from a couple of impact player options, for Match 20 of IPL 2025.

Openers: Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton (wk)

Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

Rohit Sharma sat out the previous game with a reported knee issue but practiced on the eve of the match and is expected to return against RCB. He should take up a place at the top of the order, although that could disturb a strategy that worked fairly well.

Ryan Rickelton's away form hasn't been promising, but he notched up an important half-century in MI's last home game. The left-hander will have his task cut out for him against Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood.

Middle Order: Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner

Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

Will Jacks should return to No. 3, although that will mean that Naman Dhir, who received a promotion to the position in the last game and contributed a blistering cameo, will need to move back down the order.

Suryakumar Yadav has shown glimpses of his prime form in recent times. MI will hope that Tilak Varma, who was retired out against the Lucknow Super Giants, will put that behind him and return to his destructive best.

Captain Hardik Pandya has been in good form with the ball, but Mumbai will want more finishing smarts from him. Along with Mitchell Santner, whose wicket threat has been rather low in the tournament, Hardik will have a big role to play.

Lower Order: Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand v Papua New Guinea - ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 - Source: Getty

For the first time in IPL 2025, MI will be able to play their full-strength bowling attack. Jasprit Bumrah has joined the squad, and head coach Mahela Jayawardene confirmed that the ace spearhead is available for selection.

Deepak Chahar and Trent Boult, who enjoyed taking the new ball in the franchise's last home game, will hope to set the tone for Bumrah.

Impact Player - Vignesh Puthur, Ashwani Kumar

Vignesh Puthur has been impressive as the sole wrist-spinner in the side and should retain his place. If MI bat first, he will likely come in as an impact player.

Ashwani Kumar should be replaced by Bumrah, although there's a mild chance of the left-arm seamer coming in as an impact player if the conditions are overwhelmingly pace-friendly.

About the author Sai Krishna Sai is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who focuses on listicles and features. A software developer by trade and a writer at heart, he has over 7 years of previous work experience, and always aims to aptly translate his in-depth knowledge and natural affinity for cricket into carefully crafted and well-researched articles.



An ardent Chennai Super Kings supporter who also bleeds blue for his national cricket team, Sai also has a rich history playing the sport. He has featured at the U-16 and the U-19 district levels for Coimbatore, and has also captained his alma mater Birla Institute of Technology and Science (Pilani) Goa's college cricket team in the past.



Sai, who feels Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a one-of-a-kind athlete, has written over 40 exclusives for Sportskeeda based on players from different levels and age-groups. When he is not working, Sai likes to indulge in travelling, music, photography, and keep close tabs on football, basketball, MMA and F1. He harbors a dream to one day become a high-level cricket analyst and a coach. Know More